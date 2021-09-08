A retired Indiana University of Pennsylvania faculty member and Indiana Free Library board president is coming back, albeit perhaps briefly, as a member of Indiana Borough Council.
Dr. Mary Lou Zanich was chosen to fill Sara Stewart’s vacancy in the Fourth Ward through the end of the year, when the position may be filled by a winner of the fall general election.
Zanich received eight yes votes, after seven members of council voted down Tamara Collazzo, whom Fourth Ward Republicans nominated for a four-year term in the spring primary.
The winner in the Nov. 2 general election could be Stewart, whom Democrats chose in the primary, though she has moved out of the borough and would not be eligible to continue on council. Some on council suggested Zanich could run as a write-in candidate against Collazzo and Stewart.
Solicitor Patrick Dougherty told council it was too late to petition Indiana County election officials to remove Stewart’s name from the ballot.
“It is one of those gray areas,” he told council.
“Why not leave it vacant?” Councilman James McQuown asked.
Dougherty said council has to fill the vacancy within 30 days, or the matter goes to the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
Fourth Ward Councilwoman Kaycee Newell nominated Collazzo, and Fourth Ward Councilman Jonathan Warnock seconded that nomination. Warnock then nominated Zanich with Third Ward Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor providing the second.
Collazzo had to go up for a vote first. Council President Dr. Peter Broad, Vice President Gerald Smith, and councilors Ben Ford, Donald Lancaster, Sean McDaniel, Sara Steelman and Taylor voted no, while McQuown, Newell and Warnock voted yes.
Councilwoman Betsy Sarneso was absent Tuesday night.
Then came Zanich, who received yes votes from Broad, Smith, Ford, Lancaster, McDaniel, Steelman, Taylor and Warnock, while McQuown and Newell voted no.
Collazzo said she moved into the community three years ago from New Jersey.
On her campaign Facebook page, she said, “I fell in love with this town and see all the good. I would love to be a part of people coming back together and enjoying their neighborhood. Most residents don’t even realize how lucky they are to live here. I do.”
Asked by Taylor about her politics, Collazzo said, “I have been a Republican my whole life, but I have voted for Democrats.”
Zanich said she’s lived in Indiana for almost 40 years.
During more than three decades at IUP, Zanich achieved the rank of full professor and served as assistant chairperson of psychology for nine years, before capping her career as interim dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
In Indiana Borough she was a library trustee for nine years, through Aug. 31, 2020, and now is a trustee emeritus.
“I think we have a library we can be proud of, that will serve this community for many years to come,” Zanich said in a final appearance in the board president’s role at a council meeting a year ago.
Zanich was one of two appointees to fill vacancies Tuesday night. McDaniel moved and Lancaster seconded the motion to name Dr. Bradley Rives, a professor of philosophy at IUP, to fill a Shade Tree Commission vacancy created by the resignation of Samuel Phoebus.
Council opened a nearly two-hour session Tuesday with a second hearing regarding the borough’s Community Development Block Grant funding, conducted by LuAnn Zak, assistant director of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development.
It later passed two resolutions. One “prioritized borough needs in a three-year plan” with the top need being replacement and improvement of the South 15th Street storm sewer system, then “planning activity to develop (a) park (and) recreation plan to include reimagining McGregor Park,” along Nixon Avenue.
The other formalizes an agreement with Indiana County, whose Office of Planning and Development will file Indiana Borough’s CDBG application with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
The county will apply for $201,286, with $166,000 to go toward borough needs and the rest toward administration and auditing costs.
Steelman moved to approve the resolutions, with Warnock seconding the three-year plan and Smith the cooperation agreement with the county.
Then several officials of Citizens’ Ambulance Service came before council to report on its budget situation, and to ask the borough to join in White Township’s request that municipalities donate money toward CAS, with the township matching up to $50,000 in new donations.
“I don’t believe there is any serious opposition to helping Citizens’ Ambulance,” Broad said.
But the council president isn’t sure what to do with the request CAS Treasurer William Simmons made — that Indiana fill in a $40,000 gap left after Center Township approved a $10,000 contribution.
“I have to sit down with (borough Manager C. Michael Foote) and figure out what we can give,” Broad said.
Timing is part of the problem. Indiana is only beginning its work on a 2022 budget.
In the long range, the council president said, Indiana could provide a dedicated source of funding for Citizens’ Ambulance, in the form of millage, the way the borough provides funding for Indiana Public Library, Indiana Fire Association and the Shade Tree Commission.
Others on hand from CAS included President E. William Staffen Jr., General Manager B.J. Pino, and David Shaffer, who deals with accounting, and Jeffrey Grimm, who analyzes budget figures.
Mayor Joseph Trimarchi, incidentally, serves as CAS secretary.
Foote said the borough is getting $20,000 in a Pennsylvania Department of Health WalkWorks grant, to develop an active transportation plan.
Foote also said an American Rescue Plan survey will be ready for release Sept. 22. The borough is seeking input that also will be considered at the first of a series of town hall meetings in council chambers Oct. 7.
The borough is hoping it can get new equipment up and running so the meeting can be done as a hybrid affair, both live in council chambers and on a Zoom link.
McDaniel in his role as Administration Committee chairman said borough staff has been asked to provide options for redistricting the borough’s wards.
Ford in his role as Community Development Committee chairman said the borough is considering making changes in parking areas a conditional use, giving council more of a role in regulating them.
Ford also said a sign ordinance should be ready for council to discuss Sept. 21, after which it could be passed next month.
Police Chief Justin Schawl said the school year is off to a safe start, both for Indiana Area School District and IUP.
Trimarchi said the police chief will be the master of ceremonies at a 9/11 observance Saturday morning, to be part of the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival.
Speaking of NAFF, Schawl said Philadelphia Street will be closed off from Fifth Street to Sixth Street starting Friday at 8 a.m.
He is urging motorists to “travel slowly through the area.”
And Foote said food distribution covered by CDBG-CV (CARES Act) funds will be conducted at three locations across the county, including Oct. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church.