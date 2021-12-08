Indiana Borough Council started out its final meeting of 2021 with unanimous passage of a $5,492,237 budget for 2022.
It passed by 11-0, as did a tax ordinance that sets levies at 5.662 mills for general purposes, 0.136 mills for Indiana Free Library, 0.035 mills for shade trees and 0.189 mills for fire protection.
“It does not involve any increase in taxes,” Council President Dr. Peter Broad said.
The vote was 11-0 rather than 12-0 because of the vacancy created by Betsy Sarneso’s resignation last month. Since new councilors will be seated next month, and Sarneso would have started a new term next month, the remaining borough councilors decided to wait.
As advertised, the spending plan is expected to utilize $5,351,829 in revenues and $140,408 in borough surplus.
Council also approved several other motions Tuesday night, including one that followed a brief executive session late in the meeting that dealt with the ongoing contract dispute with the borough’s non-uniformed employees.
Two years since the last contract with Utility Workers Union of America Local 580 expired, council voted to replace labor attorney Gretchen Love, from the Pittsburgh law firm of Campbell Durrant, with borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty.
“We can meet immediately,” Dougherty said after the meeting. “Get a fair contract both for the borough and the employees.”
Broad said Dougherty was encouraged to communicate immediately with the union and to work directly with council in any negotiations.
Also involved previously in the negotiations was now-resigned Manager C. Michael Foote. The process of replacing him may have come down to a city administrator from Missouri.
Broad said Fred Ventresco, of Milan, Mo., will be in Indiana Thursday for a second interview.
He’s presently the only candidate for the job, as both local applicants and a second out-of-town applicant all withdrew.
Meanwhile, Nichole Sipos has been serving as assistant treasurer, and since last month as assistant manager. She was authorized by council to advertise a 2022 meeting schedule for council, with voting meetings to take place at the first session of the month, approximately on the first Tuesday (though next month it will be on Jan. 3).
Then the agenda preparatory session, also known as the work session, will take place on the second session of the month, approximately on the third Tuesday.
Council also approved an Engineering Services Agreement with Stiffler McGraw, a fire services agreement that will be the same as in the past with Indiana Fire Association, and the conditional hiring of Trenton Ream as a new borough police officer effective Jan. 1.
Council Public Safety Committee Chairman Donald Lancaster said the borough Civil Service Commission approved Ream, who has previous experience elsewhere and is a graduate of Indiana Area High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He also had served as a work-study student with the Indiana Borough Police Department.
Another vacancy could be created in the new year on the police force, because of a retirement, Lancaster said.
He said there had been 29 applications, of which 14 had survived cuts for oral testing, including 13 men, one woman, and no one of color.
Lancaster said body cameras had been purchased for the police force and Chief Justin Schawl is writing up policy for the use of those cameras.
Also Tuesday, Council Community Development Committee Chairman Ben Ford said Downtown Redevelopment Services of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, had done an economic diversification strategies study, on different types of businesses and amenities that could help make the downtown business district along Philadelphia Street more attractive.
Ford also reported on a problem with school buses at Horace Mann Elementary School, that prompted a discussion about flashing signals there. A student darted off the bus a couple weeks ago and was nearly hit by a vehicle.
Because of the school’s proximity to stop signs at South Fifth Street and School Street on one side and Gompers Street on the other, the borough instead will have school buses realign their parking patterns, so that motorists will have to stop when those buses are loading and unloading youngsters.
Tuesday’s meeting marked the end of the line for three councilors, Mary Lou Zanich, Sean McDaniel and Jim McQuown, as well as interim Mayor Joseph Trimarchi.
“A community is only as good as the people willing to serve,” said McDaniel, who conducted his last Administration Committee report Tuesday with various motions including the tax and budget ordinances.
“I appreciated working with all of you,” McQuown said. “I learned a lot.”
Zanich, a former Indiana Free Library board president, worked with council on the renovation of the borough-owned building including the library, before she was named to replace Councilwoman Sara Stewart.
She said there is a kind of nobility to public service, and that “the willingness of volunteers” is “the life blood of the community.”
Trimarchi, who was defeated in last month’s election by William B. Simmons, thanked council for choosing him to serve when George Hood resigned at the start of the year because his health forced him to move in with his daughter in White Township.