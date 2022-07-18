Indiana Borough Council is clearing the deck for a Tuesday night discussion of reapportioning what now are four borough wards.
Council Administration Chair Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor led an ad hoc committee that worked with borough staff in a plan that included public hearings on May 24, June 14 and June 28.
The product of those efforts will be presented Tuesday at 7 p.m. in council chambers.
As of Friday afternoon it was the only item on the agenda for what will be the council’s monthly work session.
“The goal is to have multiple options,” Council Vice President Kaycee Newell said at a council meeting earlier this spring.
Borough Manager Nichole Sipos oversaw the drawing of those options. She said a borough staffer could utilize a Global Positioning System.
Newell was named by Council President Dr. Peter Broad to the ad hoc panel, along with Sunhachawi-Taylor, councilors Sara Steelman and Luke DeBuyser and Broad himself in an ex officio role.
DeBuyser said “it is very doable” to move the lines.
While the state’s Borough Code requires wards “as nearly equal in population as practicable as officially and finally reported in the latest official census,” the lines now divide 7,589 residents in the Third Ward, south of Philadelphia Street, west of Seventh Street, and home to many Indiana University of Pennsylvania students; 3,073 in the Second Ward, south of Philadelphia and east of Seventh; 1,780 in the First Ward, north of Philadelphia and east of Seventh; and 1,602 in the Fourth Ward, north of Philadelphia and west of Seventh.
Councilman Dr. Jonathan Warnock came up with those figures, quoting the 2020 headcount conducted by the federal Bureau of the Census.
Each ward is represented by three members of council, for a total of 12.
Earlier this year at the Pennsylvania Municipal League’s 40th annual PELRAS Conference in State College, Council Vice President Kaycee Newell and borough Manager Nichole Sipos found what Newell called a “universal opinion” — that the borough is crazy to have 12 councilors.
Reasons she heard included how unwieldy 12 can be, how hard it can be getting a consensus, and how frustrated the borough staff may be.
Also earlier this year, Mayor William B. Simmons observed that the matter has been discussed in the past, saying a reduction to seven councilors elected at-large was considered, but “people on committees did not want to lose their seats.”
Borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty previously said the idea of keeping the number of councilors at 12 is irrelevant to the discussion, while Broad said the borough could not return to 12 members if it ever reduced the number, “but we can stay there.”
The council president also said anyone currently on council would remain until their terms are up.
Pointing to a portion of the state Borough Code, Dougherty quoted a “general rule” that, “if in any borough divided into wards, the council consists of more than seven members, at least 5 percent of the registered electors of the borough shall have the power to petition council for a decrease in the number of members of council from each ward, except that the council may not consist of less than seven members.”
He also said doing nothing might eventually prompt someone to petition the Court of Common Pleas for a reapportionment.
Councilman Ben Ford predicted “there will be a lot of turnover.”
One reason for that is what happens to the student body at IUP. Steelman said Councilman James Smith had to move to White Township and was forced to resign, while Newell noted that Councilwoman Betsy Sarneso, assistant director of IUP’s Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement, had to resign because she “moved a couple blocks over” to a new home.
Also at earlier meetings, Newell and Councilman Donald Lancaster each thought a councilor can be called upon regardless of what ward he or she represents.
“It doesn’t matter where someone lives in the borough,” the council vice president said, “I will still answer their email.”
“I regularly get phone calls from people in the other wards,” Lancaster said.