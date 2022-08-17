Newell's map

At Tuesday's work session of Indiana Borough Council, Council Vice President Kaycee Newell, chair of the ad hoc committee drawing up reapportionment of what now are four wards, points to the two-ward split that will be the focus as borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty draws up the needed ordinances in the weeks ahead.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Indiana Borough Council has set course for a two-ward division, succeeding the present four-ward system, with eight councilors rather than the current 12, in a reapportionment that will correct the current division of 7,589 residents in the Third Ward; 3,073 in the Second Ward; 1,780 in the First Ward; and 1,602 in the Fourth Ward.

Instead, as likely to be proposed in the ordinances being drawn up by borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty, there will be two wards, one west of Seventh Street down to Philadelphia Street, then down Eighth Street to South Street, over then to Pratt Drive, and one east of those streets.