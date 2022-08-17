Indiana Borough Council has set course for a two-ward division, succeeding the present four-ward system, with eight councilors rather than the current 12, in a reapportionment that will correct the current division of 7,589 residents in the Third Ward; 3,073 in the Second Ward; 1,780 in the First Ward; and 1,602 in the Fourth Ward.
Instead, as likely to be proposed in the ordinances being drawn up by borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty, there will be two wards, one west of Seventh Street down to Philadelphia Street, then down Eighth Street to South Street, over then to Pratt Drive, and one east of those streets.
The one proposed to the west has a population of 7,135 according to the 2020 U.S. Census, while the one proposed to the east has 6,912.
It also would split the portion of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus within borough limits, with on-campus and off-campus student housing split as evenly as practicable between east and west wards.
“We felt it was a good compromise,” said Council Vice President Kaycee Newell, who chaired the ad hoc committee that mulled over the issue since May 24. “A number of us still like at-large, but we’re comfortable with two wards.”
Newell’s committee also consisted of Council Administration Chair Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor, councilors Sara Steelman and Luke DeBuyser, and Council President Dr. Peter Broad in an ex officio capacity.
The panel had consensus recommendations for an at-large system with seven councilors and a two-ward system with an eight-member council.
It withdrew a recommendation made July 20 that three wards also could be considered, with one central ward represented by four councilors and east and west wards each represented by two councilors.
In a survey conducted by the borough online, 50 percent of respondents favored at-large, 28 percent favored two wards and 22 percent favored three wards.
It also found that 94 percent of respondents wanted fewer than the current 12-member council, with 52.5 percent favoring a seven-member panel. Only six percent of respondents favored keeping council at 12 members.
Mayor William B. Simmons thought an at-large system found in the town of Bloomsburg, Columbia County, with the mayor as council president and six others also on council, could be a future option. He later said he thought it would be better if all councilors represented the borough as a whole.
Council authorized Dougherty to draw up the ordinances, but not unanimously. Council Public Works Chair Gerald Smith thought council was moving too quickly, saying “time gives transparency.”
“I don’t think we’re rushing,” DeBuyser said.
Newell moved and DeBuyser seconded the motion to give the solicitor the green light, but Smith moved to table the motion and Councilman Joshua Kratsa seconded that motion.
A roll call vote was held, with Councilwoman Sharon Herring joining Smith and Kratsa in voting to table the motion, but Broad, Newell, Community Development Chair Ben Ford, Public Safety Chair Donald Lancaster, DeBuyser, Taylor, Steelman, Councilwoman Tamara Collazzo and Councilman Dr. Jonathan Warnock voting against tabling.
Broad then called for a voice vote and all shouted “aye” except Smith, who uttered “nay.”
Dougherty could have the proposals ready for advertising at the Sept. 6 council meeting.
In other business, the borough is proceeding with ways to use the $1.3 million-plus American Rescue Plan Act allocation given to Indiana. Borough Manager Nichole Sipos said $35,000 would be donated to Indiana Fire Association for the purchase of a pickup truck.
Also, the borough is revising its plan to put forth $40,000 to assist residents in paying for public tree removal, out of $80,000 going to the borough’s Shade Tree Commission.
A letter has been posted citing “limited funds available for residents aiding in the costs involved in removing hazardous trees within the borough’s Right-of-Way.”
It asks anyone interested in being a participant to contact the Code Enforcement Department at (724) 465-6543.
Sipos also said the second paving project for this season has been revised, keeping Nixon Avenue between Fourth and 11th streets but removing Shryock Avenue between Sixth and Ninth streets “due to the bidding cost coming in over budget.”
She also said Indiana County Emergency Management Agency wants to get White Township, IUP and the borough together to work on an Emergency Operations Plan.
The borough manager said that process “was started over a year ago but with the change in (a) White Township supervisor and the borough manager things got pushed down the road.”
She said a meeting of those parties would take place next month.