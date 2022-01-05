Indiana Borough’s issues for 2022 include American Rescue Plan fund distributions, Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance and reapportionment of the borough’s four wards.
As Council President Dr. Peter Broad said Monday, there are options for reapportionment that include whether the existing 12-member council should be redistributed by population within existing wards (which are divided by Philadelphia and Seventh streets in the heart of the borough).
While specifics for each ward from the 2020 federal census weren’t available, previously figures from 2010 pointed to the Third Ward in the southwest corner of the borough being the largest, followed by the Second (southeast), First (northeast) and Fourth (northwest) wards.
Solicitor Patrick Dougherty said there are multiple approaches that can be taken, such as altering the geographic size of each ward or changing the number of councilors per ward from three.
The matter eventually will be handed to council committees — which Broad said he would name by the agenda prep session on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.
That includes a new lineup for Administration, where Sean McDaniel was chairman until his retirement and Jim McQuown was a member, also until his retirement at the end of 2021. As Broad pointed out Monday, he was the only remaining Administration Committee member from 2020-21.
LERTA has been under the watchful eye of council’s Community Development Committee, where Ben Ford has been chairman and Dr. Jonathan Warnock and Betsy Sarneso also served. Sarneso resigned after moving out of the Third Ward.
Ford said LERTA still is being negotiated with the other entities that would be involved, the Indiana Area School District and Indiana County. He said he is hoping for a draft LERTA ordinance in “the next month or two.”
Pending any changes Broad may announce later this month, Donald Lancaster has chaired the Public Safety Committee and Gerald Smith the Public Works Committee.
New Manager Nichole Sipos said she would start working with administrators and committee heads on such matters as the American Rescue Plan, and said she hoped the borough could continue its reserve fund, from which $140,408 was drawn to balance the borough’s $5.5 million 2022 budget without a tax increase.
The borough will have its own ARP funds, $689,089.76 from 2021, with an equal amount to come this year, as well as a portion of what Indiana County will distribute, $16,330,195.
“They do not want to duplicate any projects,” Sipos said, noting the county’s interest in expanding broadband service.
In online surveys the borough conducted, it asked about investment in water and sewer infrastructure; housing and neighborhoods; outdoor spaces such as public parks and playgrounds; premium pay for essential workers; and addressing negative economic impacts by supporting small businesses and/or speeding recovery of healthcare sector.
A long list of appointments was on Monday’s agenda, including five roles for Sipos and a continuing role for a now-former councilwoman on a borough commission.
Sarneso will join Bradley Rives for new terms on the Shade Tree Commission. Dougherty said Sarneso still could serve on that commission because she was still a borough resident, though it is outside the Third Ward.
Sipos will serve as borough manager as well as borough secretary, borough treasurer, a representative with Lancaster and Public Works Director Paul Gelles on the Council of Governments covering Indiana and Blairsville, and as a borough representative on the Indiana County Tax Collection Commission.
Some appointments ratified actions conducted elsewhere. Dougherty was confirmed as borough solicitor; William Lundstrom was confirmed as borough tax collector, a position he won in the November election; Justin Schawl will continue as police chief; and Berkheimer Tax Administrator was re-certified as local service tax receiver.
Those Broad names to the Administration Committee will serve also as the borough’s Pension Committee.
Laurie Busovicki will continue as an administrative assistant and recording secretary at council meetings. Kyle Mudry, who ran the Internet connection that brought the meeting to Zoom participants, also will continue as the borough’s agency open records officer.
Robert Crusan will continue as borough arborist, and Stiffler-McGraw continues as the borough engineer.
Also appointed were Ross Spicer to the Code Enforcement Board of Appeals, Gregg Erwin as flood plain manager, Nick Karas to the Indiana Planning Commission, Larry DeChurch to the Police Civil Service Commission, Richard Gigliotti as vacancy board chair, Jeffery Boden to the Indiana Zoning Hearing Board, Edward Cummings as ZHB alternate, and Geoffrey Kugler as legal counsel to the ZHB.
Other matters also were discussed Monday. Ford noted the vacant space in the Downtown Indiana Inc. office in the Indiana Borough Community Center, which hasn’t been occupied since Linda Mitchell resigned as DI executive director and moved to a job with the Indiana County Transit Authority (IndiGO) in White Township.
“The (Indiana Free Library) wouldn’t mind having its storage space back,” Councilwoman Sara Steelman said. The library shares the community center with DI and The Jimmy Stewart Museum.
Ford said DI is hoping to hire a new director.
Schawl said the Indiana Borough Police Department responded to 659 service calls in November, up from 638 in November 2020 but down from 691 in November 2019. Either way, the chief said, his officers tackled 9,398 calls in 2021.
Schawl plans to have a review of the past year available by the end of this month or beginning of February.
The chief also reported his department welcomed new Officer Trenton Ream on Monday. He fills a vacancy that existed on the IBPD since August.