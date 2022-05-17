There hasn’t been a lack of discussion about funding coming Indiana Borough’s way under the American Rescue Plan Act.
It has been a topic for borough council meetings since July 7, 2021; for meetings of several council committees in recent months; for two online polls, in September and November of last year; and for fact sheets such as that distributed at a recent “active transportation” forum that also involved Indiana County and White Township.
Tonight, it is the topic du jour for old business at council’s monthly work session at 7 p.m.
The question tonight, as it has been frequently for the past 10 months, is, “how should the borough spend $1,378,179.52 in American Rescue Plan Act money?”
As laid out in the plan handed out at the April 26 forum, the borough would seek out an economic development specialist to work full time on efforts to promote and design an economic program and initiatives.
“This individual would be tasked with managing, designing and implementing projects and programs that address community and economic development needs across the borough,” the plan read. “Additionally, (this specialist) will work with community shareholders to promote livability and support workforce efforts in Indiana Borough, benefiting residents, workers and employers.”
The handout goes on to describe how other ARP funds could be used to expand Inhabit Indiana, a three-year-old assistance program designed to encourage home ownership within the borough; create remote work incentives, a sidewalk repair program and a business inventory; and to identify and address blighted properties in the borough.
The category of “general services” includes the possible purchase of a new boiler for the Community Center’s heating system, with the existing system being moved to the borough building to replace an existing boiler in need of repairs.
It proposes using ARP money for capital improvements and infrastructure upgrades to the borough building along Water and North Eighth streets.
It could cover required updates of the borough’s parking meters, as well as purchases of handheld units and an upgraded vehicle for Parking Enforcement Officers.
An updated vehicle could be in the offing for the Indiana Borough Police Department, while other funds could be used to add insulation to the borough’s Public Works Barn. And the plan handed out last month also suggests hiring a consulting agency to review and revise the entire Borough Code.
Infrastructure items mentioned in the handout include sidewalk repairs, street light improvements, curb extensions and a program to assist homeowners with tree issues in the borough.
Miscellaneous items include proposed donations to Citizens’ Ambulance Service and Downtown Indiana Inc., and for backflow preventers that could be given to borough homeowners. Improvements to IRMC Park also are on the wish list, as are funds to be used for design and engineering costs for stormwater projects.
The state Treasury and state Department of Community and Economic Development established the ARP application process for smaller municipalities, that were grouped into a separate category from counties and and reviewed the submitted applications for counties (including $16,330,195 for Indiana County) and for larger municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants apiece, such as Pittsburgh ($335,070,222) and Johnstown ($30,716,690).
Indiana Borough and every other Indiana County municipality came in that category of smaller boroughs and townships getting the federal funds. Authorities said they could use Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund payments to address negative economic impacts due to the pandemic, replace lost public sector revenue, support public health, assist essential workers, and invest in infrastructure improvements such as water, sewer or broadband services.
“While this pandemic impacted everyone, each municipality is facing its own unique resulting challenges,” former DCED Secretary Dennis Davin said, as his agency released figures on ARP funding last year. “This funding can serve as a valuable tool in addressing those issues and helping communities throughout Pennsylvania continue moving forward in recovery.”
There also have been the SurveyMonkey polls done for the borough and released late last year:
• In September 2021, there were 257 respondents, most of whom thought there should be some investments in water and sewer infrastructure; housing and neighborhoods; outdoor spaces such as parks and playgrounds; and providing “premium pay for essential workers.”
Additionally, 64.37 percent of respondents said money should help “address negative economic impacts by supporting small businesses,” but by 47.66 percent to 45.96 percent did not favor addressing “negative economic impacts by speeding recovery of (the) healthcare sector.”
• In November 2021, there were 201 respondents, who favored as their first priority stormwater remediation by 58.97 percent, to 24.10 percent for sewage treatment plant enhancements and 16.92 percent for a sewer lateral assistance program.
Borough Manager Nichole Sipos said borough staff is continuing to work on ARP. Additionally, according to the packet of committee reports handed out for council’s voting meeting two weeks ago:
• Community Development Committee suggested that solar panels on the borough building to save the cost of electricity would be a smart choice on infrastructure spending.
• Public Works Committee discussed projects eligible for ARP, prioritizing stormwater, sidewalk, and lighting improvements, but also discussing the installation of sewer backflow preventers in certain areas.
• Public Safety Committee identified sidewalks and streetlights as priorities.