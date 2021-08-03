Saltsburg borough officials hoped to get bids for its road paving work that did not exceed $74,000.
That didn’t happen Monday night, forcing the borough to reject two bids and put off addressing the matter again until January.
“(Pennsylvania Department of Transportation) gave us a rough idea of how much it would cost,” borough Public Works Director Don Kelly told council.
But that rough idea — $74,000 — paled by comparison to the would-be contracts offered by Quaker Sales Corporation of Johnstown — $92,673 — and Derry Construction Company of Latrobe — $107,921.50.
Bids could be solicited again, borough Engineer Vince Seyko of Gibson-Thomas Engineering said.
However, “I don’t think the bids are going to be any better,” he said.
Nor will bidders necessarily be available.
“Most of the good paving contractors are booked through the end of the year,” Seyko said.
Additionally, Seyko said, there is a limitation as to how much time a municipality has to put liquid fuels money — what PennDOT hands out for roadwork — to use.
He said the season only runs from April 15 to Oct. 31, and permission is required to extend the season.
Councilwoman Michelle Gardner Jesko moved to toss the bids. John Lombardo seconded that motion.
Joining in the unanimous vote were council Vice President Terry Cumberledge, who wielded the gavel in place of absent council President P.J. Hruska, and councilors Lorrie Johnson and Joseph Penta.
Councilwoman Jill Raabe also was absent Monday night.
Other topics Monday night included the continuing saga of a vacant building that once housed a restaurant next door to the borough building.
Four months ago, in a letter to Gen and Eve Properties and Remodeling LLC, of Fulshear, Texas, Mayor Karen M. Cumberledge said the building at 308 Point St. “is in violation of Local Ordinance 249 regarding Dangerous Buildings.”
Gen and Eve bought the building Feb. 26 from Point Street Trust of Philadelphia, which in turn had purchased the building for back taxes — but nothing’s been done since.
Terry Cumberledge said it would take thousands of dollars to renovate the building.
He was responding to a suggestion made last month by Saltsburg Historical Society Director Jack Maguire.
Maguire told council of his concern that the borough intended to demolish the building despite its historical significance.
Borough officials say the state of the building outweighs that concern — with the roof gone and ceilings dropped to the floor on at least two stories of the structure.
Also, council members said Monday night, Gen and Eve’s response to a certified letter from the borough was signed “COVID-19.”
Problems with code enforcement in the case of the structure and other Saltsburg buildings prompted resident Randy Yeager to suggest, “it’s time the council wakes up and starts fining people.”
Terry Cumberledge said the borough tries to work with everyone — but isn’t getting cooperation from Gen and Eve.
Saltsburg is seeking Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority or PennVEST funding for sewer overflow and stormwater reuse. In his engineer’s report for this month, Seyko said the borough has completed a PennVEST questionnaire and will get a virtual planning consultation meeting on Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m.
“The meeting will be set up similar to the virtual training viewed in Saltsburg back in April,” Seyko said. “The planning consultation meeting will help to determine the amount of grant monies Saltsburg may be able to secure.”
A busy summer continues in the borough, including continued concern about the River Valley School District plan to consolidate and permanently close Saltsburg Middle/High School. According to a flier circulated at Monday’s meeting, Save Our Saltsburg Schools attorney Joel Sansone will answer questions at a town hall meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department’s River Hall.
The consolidation is an issue that “affects every taxpayer, business and our entire community,” the flier said.
The third Saltsburg Farmers Market takes place Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. on the Canal Park. On a Facebook page dedicated to the market, Jesko posted that the Farmers Market Committee will be selling ice-cold pop and water for $1 each and “cute, reusable bags to put your goodies in for only $5.”
The market has become a twice-monthly venture through early October.
Jesko said the borough’s swimming pool continues operating weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. into August.
She said “80 to 90” swimmers took advantage of a free swim on Saturday, sponsored by the Saltsburg Shop’n Save.
She said the borough would like to have another such free swim day, if someone wants to pay a sponsoring fee of $250.
Among other events upcoming in Saltsburg is a Historic Saltsburg Car Cruise Sept. 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. in Canal Park, and a Townwide Yard Sale on Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Registration for the car cruise is $7 per vehicle, while the fee for the yard sale is $5 each, with a Sept. 4 deadline for the yard sale.
More information on either event is available by calling (724) 840-0167 or by visiting the borough building.