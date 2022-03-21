“When I was in college, a counselor was someone who told you what classes you should be in,” Indiana University of Pennsylvania Council of Trustees Chair Samuel H. Smith remarked after hearing the report of Dr. Jessica Miller, director of IUP’s Counseling Center, during a committee session at the council’s daylong meeting Thursday.
But, as Smith also noted, things have changed.
“IUP really has invested in their students’ mental health and we have the support of the administration to meet the students’ mental health needs,” said Miller, a psychologist who provides serious service — and some lighter touches.
Two surveys left for the trustees to ponder are examples of the lighter touch — surveys handed out to students who go to the Counseling Center.
One asks, what kind of snack are you? A carrot? A pretzel? A chip?
It refers to how much cannabis one may have used over the past six months, and how it may have affected one’s behavior, up to “how many hours were you ‘stoned’ on a typical day” when cannabis or marijuana may have been used.
The answers correspond to a point scale:
• A man who gets an eight or more or a woman who gets a nine or more is listed among the “chips,” using marijuana at higher amounts than others and perhaps needing more and more of it for the same “high” one had before.
• Someone who gets five or more points can be called a pretzel, who isn’t afraid to occasionally let loose, but who “may be experiencing negative consequences” because of marijuana use.
• Someone who gets up to four points can be called a carrot, for whom marijuana may not be a factor, or isn’t used that often, and “even infrequent marijuana use can lead to negative consequences.”
The other survey asks, what kind of party animal are you? A fish? A moose? A dog?
How often one had a drink containing alcohol in the past year? How many drinks did one have on a typical day of drinking in the past year? And how often did one have six or more drinks on any one occasion?
Again, the answers correspond to a point scale:
• Someone who gets six or more points can be called a fish, who may be at an elevated risk of experiencing alcohol-related issues.
• Someone with a score of four to five (for men, three to five for women) can be called a moose, who may find parties “pretty amoosing,” pun intended, but “at a moderate risk for many health and emotional concerns.”
• Someone with zero to three points (for men, zero to two for women) can be called a dog, “really laidback and prefer to do other things beside drinking at a party.”
Both surveys come with reminders for the user:
• Marijuana is a schedule 1 illicit drug under federal law, that can put the user at risk for legal and campus policy violations, and result in fines of hundreds of dollars.
“Can you afford to get caught?” that survey asked.
• That risk for legal and campus policy violations also exists for the consumer of alcohol who is under 21.
“We want to be able to meet students at all levels,” Miller said. That can range from “very basic skill building and support to more significant health challenges.”
Those challenges can include depression and anxiety — but academic distress also is a factor in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Miller said 72 percent of those using the center had mental health problems affected by COVID.
Miller’s efforts are part of Student Wellness and Engagement efforts in the Center for Health and Well-Being in the Suites on Maple East.
Student Wellness and Engagement Director Ann Sesti addressed two programs under the umbrella of her office.
One is the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drugs Program that provides leadership to the university community in reducing alcohol, tobacco, and other drug use and related negative consequences.
the other was Health and Wellness Promotion. As Sesti reported, and Trustee Laurie Kuzneski later included in her report on the Student Affairs Committee to the Council of Trustees, that provides weekly educational interactive programs for students to gain awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
“Some of the programs mentioned were Wellness Wednesdays, Just Paws with the therapy dogs, relaxation station room, random acts of wellness, and many others,” said Kuzneski, who presented the committee report on behalf of that panel’s chair Maura King, who was absent from Thursday’s council meeting.
The others include “Feel Good Fridays,” where one can pass along good wishes to others.
And, Kuzneski said, “suicide prevention efforts were also discussed.”
Another program will be available come fall.
“Togetherall is a safe, online community to share feelings anonymously and get support to improve mental health and wellbeing,” that program states on its website. “ In the community people support each other, safely monitored by licensed and registered mental health practitioners.”
It is available free to students through participating universities and colleges across the United States.
“It is an online peer support community,” Miller said. “We’re excited about our new opportunity.”
Student Affairs Committee also includes IUP Athletics.
Athletic Director Todd Garzarelli provided an update on the university’s winter and spring sports, including the men’s basketball team preparing for the NCAA Division II Elite Eight; the women’s team’s finishing 21-9 and advancing to the NCAA tournament for a seventh straight season; four swimmers combining for seven All-American honors at the NCAA championships in North Carolina; and achievements in men’s indoor track.
He also said some spring sports are already nearly a month into their seasons, with the baseball team at 5-5 so far, lacrosse opening with two wins, softball and women’s tennis both in Florida finishing up their spring break trips; men’s golf playing at “some really nice professional courses” in the south; and women’s tennis starting ranked 19th nationally “which is their highest ranking in program history.”
Garzarelli also touched on the topic of diversity, equity and inclusion from a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference standpoint, including PSAC’s formation of a Social Justice Task Force in December 2020 and consultations regarding a PSAC Task Force Strategic Plan throughout 2021.