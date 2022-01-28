Leaders of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania said they have priorities for the General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf to consider in the coming year’s legislative session.
They include a Human Services workforce crisis, broadband expansion including that in rural counties in west-central Pennsylvania, funding and reform for the Children and Youth System, promoting election integrity as well as election funding and resources, 911 funding and reauthorization, and mental health services.
“State funding for mental health services has lagged behind actual need for years, negatively affecting necessary services, while also putting a strain on communities,” said Bradford County commissioner and CCAP President Daryl Miller. “Despite insufficient funding, counties have continued to invest local dollars to provide quality care.”
What would be sufficient? CCAP suggests a $28 million investment to rebuild and strengthen community crisis services, residential mental health programs and other locally provided care that will stabilize mental health services and assist hospitals with capacity concerns.
The association also urged annual increases in investments in the mental health community base to help counties ensure that the existing safety net of services is fortified and sustainable, prior to adding additional programs and services.
And it seeks preservation of programs such as Behavioral HealthChoices, saying that would assure that counties can continue to provide local mental health services in an effective way.
The issues expressed by CCAP officials Thursday echo what they were saying a year ago, when election reform topped the list of priorities.
They called in January 2021 for the General Assembly to allow counties additional time to pre-canvass mail-in ballots, and to move the deadline for mail-in ballot applications back to 15 days prior to an election in conjunction with the voter registration deadline.
This year, they’re asking for clarification on elements of Act 77 of 2019, including drop boxes, permanent voter lists and ballot signatures. They’re also in favor of extending the pre-canvassing period for mail-in and absentee ballots to allow ample time to prepare ballots for tabulation.
“Overall, counties must have clear and efficient rules to help restore the public’s confidence in the integrity of our elections,” said Sherene Hess, Indiana County commissioner and chair of the CCAP Elections Reform Committee. “The state and counties must work together to provide appropriate support for our elections and anticipate the potential costs to counties related to any future Election Code reforms.”
And they’re looking at the continuing impact of mail-in ballots, which for all Pennsylvanians was a significant change to election administration, and also meant a substantial increase to county budgets for elections-related costs in 2020 and 2021.
“To accommodate this evolving model, we have to ensure that appropriate financial resources are allocated from the state to counties to support any new changes in election procedures, requirements or equipment,” Hess said.
There also are echoes of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The association is saying, while all industries are suffering workforce shortages, human services are unique, as they rely entirely on people to deliver those services.
“The recent workforce crisis is threatening counties’ abilities to adequately meet increased service demands and fulfill community needs,” said Butler County Commissioner Kevin Boozel, who chairs the CCAP board. “These roles cannot be performed by computers or other machines.”
The county officials believe broadband expansion could be aided by the promise of billions of dollars in federal investment under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as development of a statewide Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority.
“We must work together with federal, state, local and private stakeholders to develop strategies for successful broadband expansion that maximizes resources and minimizes overbuild,” said Mifflin County Commissioner Rob Postal, who chairs CCAP’s Community and Economic Development Committee. “The collective future of Pennsylvanians hinges on addressing the challenges to broadband expansion that are preventing access to opportunities and information to many of our residents.”
Broadband also is seen as an aid to communication, as counties provide a key public safety function, the 911 call-taking and dispatch system. CCAP officials said Pennsylvania’s system is by all measures one of the most effective, efficient and technologically compliant systems in the nation.
“As technologies continue to evolve and funding streams become out of line with current realities, counties need reliable, sustainable funding to provide 911 response services that meet the growing demands of Pennsylvania residents and visitors,” said Tioga County Commissioner Mark Hamilton, who co-chairs CCAP Emergency Medical Services Task Force.
The commissioners are watching a deadline as they seek to ensure maintenance and adequate funding of emergency services, including a transition to what is called Next Gen 911. They’re eyeing a Jan. 31, 2024, sunset of the current funding formula, and working with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, legislative committees, emergency management professionals, the communications industry and other interests on system reform.
Another issue in the spotlight for the CCAP is the role counties have in assuring child welfare in the commonwealth through investigating allegations of child abuse and providing other services to the children and families in their communities.
“In addition to funding, we must continue to take steps to encourage the state to play a more active role supporting counties by implementing a statewide program and resources to assist counties in addressing the most complex cases that require specialized programs and treatment options,” said Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick, who chairs CCAP’s Human Services Committee.