Indiana County began an outreach on a variety of subjects Thursday night, with an open forum conducted online and in the concession area of S&T Bank Arena in White Township.
Originally, the forum in White Township and those scheduled later this month in East Wheatfield Township and Marion Center were announced as ways to find out what county residents want to do with more than $16 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, something Commissioner Sherene Hess called a lifeline to the nation’s 3,000-plus counties.
“There is not enough money to do everything out there,” Commissioner Robin Gorman conceded.
However, they and fellow Commissioner R. Michael Keith are seeking out the needs, first of some two dozen county agencies, from the Tourist Bureau to IndiGO (Indiana County Transit Authority) to ICCAP (Indiana County Community Action Program).
After that, Gorman said, “if there happened to be a gap in funding” given out to the 38 municipalities, the county could supplement local needs.
But another topic was broadband expansion into rural Indiana County.
“We are a model for broadband expansion,” Hess said.
Board of Commissioners Chairman R. Michael Keith said one could think of broadband expansion the way one thinks of other forms of infrastructure, such as water lines.
“We’re laying down the main lines,” Keith said. After that, independent provider companies will relay it.
Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. conceded that affordability is a concern.
For instance, Starlink, one of the likely providers, charges $599 up front and $110 a month to download 100-200 megabits and upload 20-30 megabits.
“I would love if my Comcast bill was that cheap,” Ernest Mayor Sandra Waldenville observed. “It isn’t. How much of my bill is going to make it affordable for someone else?”
“The bottom line is, it will be complex,” Stauffer said.
Stauffer opened his portion of the forum by explaining how the county prepared for launching a next wave of broadband services into rural areas with the results of a 2020 vertical asset study.
According to a handout given to those in attendance, $4.5 million is ready to deploy on imminent requests for proposals, and another $10 million in submitted grants also is available.
The county already has used $2 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding to extend 85 miles of fiber optic lines and installed 10 major wireless “hotspots” on an already-built fiber and tower emergency 911 communication system.
It is using Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act funding for an extension of broadband service into such communities as Plumville, Smicksburg and West and South Mahoning townships.
And it has $1.5 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission to deploy more than 100 miles of fiber and to establish eight wireless telecom sites.
The forum only attracted about a dozen residents, including the mayors of Ernest and Homer City and White Township Manager Chris Anderson, plus some who phoned in to the forum’s online stream.
It was a chance to tout the 2022 Indiana County Speaks Up! Survey provided by the county’s Department of Human Services and Children’s Advisory Commission.
It can be done on hard copy available from the Department of Human Services by calling (724) 463-8200 (extensions 3, 4 or 8), or online at www.32SpeaksUp.com.
The county also may update a “Where We Live” comprehensive plan dating back to 2012, and/or an economic development plan that dates back 30 years.
Keith said the county has finished an assessment of its facilities. Among other things, he said some renovations may be needed.
He said the county jail may be only 15 years old, but with the continuing use “there are updates needed there.”
Keith added, “we have to keep up with what we have.” And the commissioners’ board chairman also said the county is looking for ways to reduce a $46 million-plus budget.
Noting that “health care is a huge cost to our county,” Keith said the county had to take a risk on a fully self-insured program — and, “we are seeing some savings there.”
Homer City Mayor Arlene Wanatosky wondered if any county savings would “trickle down to the municipalities.” Keith said there is no connection between county and municipal budgets.
Stauffer talked about how various stakeholders, on the county level as well as in such entities as the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, have worked together in the Center for Economic Operations.
Waldenville said, “in my experience, government does not create jobs.” But Hess said government can smooth the way, and Gorman said it can facilitate an environment that can attract jobs.
Keith said that and the Indiana County Development Corporation have produced pad-ready development that was utilized by Urban Outfitters in Windy Ridge Park.
The county’s next forum will be Monday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Armagh & East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company hall and also will be both online and in-person.
However, the third forum, on April 27 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marion Center Community Hall, will be in-person only, as online service is not available.