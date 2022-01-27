The Indiana County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday on appointments to terms running through Dec. 31, 2024, on the county’s Children’s Advisory Commission.
New appointees are paralegal Angel Ashbaugh from the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office; Salvation Army of Indiana Corps Officer Lt. Candace Horsman; River Valley School District Coordinator of School to Community Programming and Services Kathy Monko; Indiana County YMCA Director of Youth and Family Programs Barbara Thornton; Watchful Shepherd Executive Director Tracy Walnoha; and Susan Welch, of the League of Women Voters of Indiana County Child Advocacy Committee on Education.
Those reappointed for new terms include LifeSteps of Indiana County Child Check Supervisor Liz Audo; Indiana University of Pennsylvania Professor Sarah Brown; Children’s Advocacy Center/Center for Family Life Executive Director Jessica Clark; Marion Center Area Elementary Principal Susan DeVaughn; Indiana County Head Start Executive Director Jessica Dinger; Center for Independent Living of Central Pennsylvania Assistant Director Marty Dombrowski; attorney Joelyssa Ferringer of Barbor, Sottile, Darr P.C.; United School District Guidance Counselor Chris Frazer; Indiana County Sheriff Robert Fyock; and Early Learning Resource Center Region 3 Quality Coach Susan Good.
Also, Beacon Child Learning Center Director Susan Hayden; Indiana Regional Medical Center Maternity Center Nurse Manager Lori Hennessy; Evergreen After School Club Director David Janusek; Citizens’ Ambulance Service Human Resources Director Reba Johnson; Alice Paul House Director of Service Coordination Roxie Johnston; JusticeCare Youth Works Supervisor Lindsey Jones; IndiKids Executive Director Stephanie McAdoo; Hopeful Hearts Program Coordinator Laura McLaine; Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Child Nutrition Outreach Coordinator Chelsey Novak; and ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Family Focus staffer Deneen Peters.
Also reappointed were Indiana County Department of Human Services Director Lisa Spencer and Assistant Director Maureen Pounds; Penns Manor Area School District Guidance Counselor Gretchen Prebish; community members Carey Sabo and Carol Schurman; Grand Beginnings East Director Lori Shirley; JusticeCare Youth Works Director Lisa Snyder; Lolas Childcare Director Meghan Strawcutter; Great Expectations Children’s Center Director Anna Ulery; American Association of University Women President Susan Wheatley; and Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral & Developmental Health Program Child and Adolescent Service System Coordinator Karen Winning.