Indiana County map 01
Picasa

County leaders have bolstered the staffing of the voter registration office in advance of the registration deadline and anticipated high level of voting by mail for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

At a recent session of the Indiana County salary board, composed of the county commissioners and treasurer, officials created three temporary positions for part-time department clerks. The jobs will end Dec. 31.

The board hired Elizabeth Cattau to one of the positions, effective July 24, at a pay rate of $9.44 an hour.

The board also reduced the role of a records management technician position, assisting in the conversion of paper records to digital form in the office of prothonotary and clerk of courts, from a full-time to a part-time post.

The salary board hired Grace Neal to the part-time job effective July 29 at a pay rate of $11.10 an hour.

The county’s personnel panel also:

• Abolished a part-time housekeeping position and created a new full-time housekeeping and laundry position on the staff of Communities at Indian Haven, the county-owned nursing home.

• Hired Rylee McCully as a full-time licensed practical nurse at Indian Haven effective Aug. 5 at a wage of $19.10 an hour.

• Hired Victoria Cressley as a per-diem rate registered nurse at Indian Haven beginning July 30 at $38 an hour.

• Hired Twinkleben Patel as a full-time RN effective July 30 at $27.86 an hour.

• Hired Ashley Jacobsky as a full-time certified nurse aide at $12.94 an hour beginning July 30.

• Changed Riley Dawson from full-time CNA to regular part-time CNA at Indian Haven effective July 1 at no change in the $12.31 hourly rate of pay.

• Acknowledged the departures of Kaelee Wyant, Bradley Ophaug, Tyler Hill, Paulford Dillie, Paige Wess and Denise Gooden from county employment.

Tags