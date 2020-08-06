County leaders have bolstered the staffing of the voter registration office in advance of the registration deadline and anticipated high level of voting by mail for the Nov. 3 presidential election.
At a recent session of the Indiana County salary board, composed of the county commissioners and treasurer, officials created three temporary positions for part-time department clerks. The jobs will end Dec. 31.
The board hired Elizabeth Cattau to one of the positions, effective July 24, at a pay rate of $9.44 an hour.
The board also reduced the role of a records management technician position, assisting in the conversion of paper records to digital form in the office of prothonotary and clerk of courts, from a full-time to a part-time post.
The salary board hired Grace Neal to the part-time job effective July 29 at a pay rate of $11.10 an hour.
The county’s personnel panel also:
• Abolished a part-time housekeeping position and created a new full-time housekeeping and laundry position on the staff of Communities at Indian Haven, the county-owned nursing home.
• Hired Rylee McCully as a full-time licensed practical nurse at Indian Haven effective Aug. 5 at a wage of $19.10 an hour.
• Hired Victoria Cressley as a per-diem rate registered nurse at Indian Haven beginning July 30 at $38 an hour.
• Hired Twinkleben Patel as a full-time RN effective July 30 at $27.86 an hour.
• Hired Ashley Jacobsky as a full-time certified nurse aide at $12.94 an hour beginning July 30.
• Changed Riley Dawson from full-time CNA to regular part-time CNA at Indian Haven effective July 1 at no change in the $12.31 hourly rate of pay.
• Acknowledged the departures of Kaelee Wyant, Bradley Ophaug, Tyler Hill, Paulford Dillie, Paige Wess and Denise Gooden from county employment.