The Indiana County Board of Commissioners has approved a $46,141,174 general fund budget for 2022, with no change in an existing 4.905-mill real estate tax but an end to the county’s per capita tax.
That includes 0.70 mills for debt service with the remaining 4.205 mills going toward the county’s general operating fund.
The county will open 2022 with a balance of $4,234,611 and anticipates $41,906,563 in revenues.
The commissioners also approved capital fund and liquid fuels budgets.
The capital fund budget will open with a balance of $30,970, with anticipation of $20,030 in revenue to cover a total expenditure of $51,000.
The liquid fuels budget will open with a balance of zero, as the county anticipates receiving $367,896 to be spent on various road projects.
Board Chairman R. Michael Keith said the process of working out the county’s 2022 spending plans was a long one with “a lot of back and forth” with department heads.
“We could not do it without their cooperation,” Commissioner Robin Gorman said. She praised an “amazing” group of “top, seasoned people at the height of their careers.”
Commissioner Sherene Hess echoed Gorman’s remarks, adding, “I am gratified that we will not be cutting any services.”
Hess thanked county taxpayers “for supporting what we do here.”
Keith said county services would continue, thanking taxpayers because “you provide them through your tax dollars.”
Some in the county reportedly were not supportive of ending the per capita tax,
Keith acknowledged that eliminating a tax means the county loses a source of revenue, but. as Gorman put it, “you also are taking away the expenditure” needed to collect that per capita tax.
Hess and county Clerk Robin Maryai concurred with Gorman.
Keith said he had spoken to a number of local tax collectors.
“We have had a good discussion,” the board chairman said.
The commissioners also voted to transfer $820,000 in capital reserves to the budget for the county’s broadband project of 2021.