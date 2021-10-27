Experience was a theme Tuesday night as four candidates for countywide office appeared for the League of Women Voters of Indiana County’s annual forum in the auditorium of Indiana Area Senior High School.
“My experience of running a small business, office and computer skills, along with intrapersonal and interpersonal skills, helped prepare me to provide the highest level of service in the Register and Recorder (office) of Indiana County,” said Marlene Connelly, Democratic nominee for what fully is known as the Office of Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds, and Clerk of Orphan’s Court.
“If this position were in private industry, no one would hire a person who has no experience at all in an office like this,” said Republican nominee Maria Jack, interim holder of that office since the retirement of Patricia Streams-Warman. “This office provides customer service to the people of this community. In order to do that in this office, you have to be able to manage a team representing three different departments.”
They shared the stage with judicial nominees Patrick Dougherty and Gina Force.
“My opponent has attempted to argue throughout the course of this election that he has earned this position because he has more years on this job,” said Republican nominee Force, who has served as first assistant district attorney under both Democratic nominee Dougherty and his successor Robert F. Manzi Jr.
“(Dougherty) was one of my biggest allies before he was willing to say things against me in the course of this election,” Force went on. “He picked me over others who had 20-plus years of experience in our office. He picked me because he knew I was qualified and ready to have that position.”
Dougherty said he picked her because she could learn and get her experience.
“For her to sit here tonight and say that I am arguing based on years of experience, it’s not just years of experience, ladies and gentlemen, it’s quality experience,” Dougherty said. “Mrs. Force, she does a good job, she’s a good writer, she does a good job in the appellate courts, but before you get to the appellate courts, you have to get to trial.”
And Dougherty said his office won those trials during his two terms as district attorney.
Force said she has a reputation as “a tough prosecutor among law enforcement,” that has netted her such endorsements as the sheriff’s deputies association and the Pennsylvania Correction Officers Association.
Dougherty said one has to “know all aspects of the law.”
More than 100 people filled the auditorium, while others were able to hear the hour-long candidates’ night on local radio. Renda Broadcasting was a co-sponsor along with The Indiana Gazette.
Connelly touted being “a proud small business owner since 1981,” as well as being “a responsible person, with trust and integrity, which (people) will find in my qualities.” She said she can bring “a positive attitude” to the office.
Jack cited her past work as an Indiana County auditor as well as her service with such institutions as the Alice Paul House, where she started out “as a volunteer answering the hotline at the midnight shift,” and the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission.
Force said Indiana County has “a really phenomenal public defender’s office.” Dougherty said there was a need to bolster the county’s pro bono system, through which those needing legal services can get them for free.
Dougherty also cited his “very active” service in the community, what he called “life experience.” Force cited her education, including ranking at the top of her classes at Penn State and the Syracuse law school.
Questions were accepted from the audience and screened for use by moderator Mark Bertig, general manager of the Renda operation in Indiana.
Introducing the panel was LWV President Anne Simmons.