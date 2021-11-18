The Indiana County Board of Commissioners, acting as the county’s Board of Elections, has certified the votes cast during the Nov. 2 municipal election for all but one office.
What now are official results can be found on the indianacountypa.gov website.
Not every contest was determined Nov. 2, as more than 20 tie votes were reported.
Those ties will be broken by a casting of lots at noon Friday in the commissioners’ hearing room on the second floor of the Indiana County Court House.
Ties were reported for inspector of election and judge of election in some areas.
Also, there were ties for mayor in Armagh; council seats in Armagh, Ernest and Plumville; auditor in East Wheatfield Township (where three positions are unsettled) and in Canoe and Pine townships; and multiple contests for constable.
Included there are Wards 1, 2 and 3 in Blairsville, and one constable post apiece in Homer City as well as Buffington, West Mahoning, Montgomery and White townships.
County Clerk Robin Maryai said most of those ties came because of write-in votes that were scattered among multiple candidates for various positions.
Also, the board will convene beginning today at 9 a.m. for an official recount of the contest for Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court. Maryai said such a recount is automatic under state law because there is a margin of less than one-half of one percent between the second- and third-place candidates for two seats on that appeals court bench.
The Pennsylvania Department of State said Republican Stacy Marie Wallace secured one of those seats, but the second seat is too close to call between Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Lori A. Dumas and Republican Drew Crompton, who temporarily was filling an opening on Commonwealth Court.
Maryai said the recount in Indiana County will involve reversing the use of machines provided by Election Systems & Software of Omaha, Neb., with machines used to count election day totals being put toward absentee and provisional ballots and those from ES&S used to count absentee and provisional ballots being used for election day counts.
She said the county was lucky to have those different machines for the recounts. Otherwise, she said, the recount would have to be done by hand.