A variety of resolutions and contract awards, most of which dealt with Community Development Block Grants, took up much of the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting of the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
The board gave the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development the green light to act on 2021 CDBG applications and other actions that bring the county and three municipalities designated as CDBG Entitlement communities — Indiana Borough and Burrell and Center townships — in line with federal and state mandates.
On behalf of those municipalities, ICOPD must submit applications to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development by Oct. 28.
The commissioners also approved applying to DCED by Aug. 31 for $500,000 in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HOME Program funds for existing owner-occupied housing rehabilitation on a county-wide basis.
And, separately for Center Township, utilizing township money as well as 2019 and 2020 CDBG Entitlement funds, the board approved a $221,145.58 contract with Straw Construction Company Inc. of Boswell for the Aultman Entry Road storm water and street improvements project.
Involved is replacement of existing storm sewer piping with 18-24 inch diameter storm sewer pipe, installation of precast concrete inlets, erosion and sedimentation controls and street paving on Entry Road in Aultman.
The commissioners said Straw entered the lower of two bids for the work, saying the rejected bid would have cost $232,626.20.
Elsewhere, on behalf of ICOPD and the Indiana County Community Action Program, the commissioners gave two separate approvals dealing with the 2020 contract for an Emergency Solutions Grant under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act, one of which would extend the contract from Jan. 8, 2022, to June 1, 2022.
The other would adjust contract and budget line items, subject to approval by DCED.
Under the Rapid Rehousing Component, Financial Assistance Services would be increased by $3,009.69 to $14,009.69, Housing Services would be increased by $1,456.88 to $18,956.88, and Rental Assistance would be increased by $6,000 to $50,500.
Under the Homelessness Prevention Component, there would be a corresponding decrease, in Financial Assistance from $4,000 to $990.31, in Housing Services from $6,000 to $4,543.12, and in Rental Assistance from $10,000 to $4,000.
Other budget lines would remain unchanged as would the total contract amount of $99,640.
ICOPD also was authorized to draw up various plan statements and goals, such as an Affirmative Action Plan for Indiana County, a Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Plan, a Citizen Participation Plan, a Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan, a Language Access Plan, Grievance Procedures in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, compliance with the aforementioned Section 504, and an Indiana County Procurement Plan.
All of the CDBG plans are on file and available for public review at the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, 801 Water St., Indiana.
At ICOPD’s request, the commissioners designated Lisa Spencer, executive director of the Indiana County Department of Human Services as the county’s ADA coordinator, and Robin Maryai, the county’s chief clerk, as the county’s Section 504 coordinator.
Additionally, for DCED, to deal with specific CDBG and HOME Investment Partnership Program compliance, ICOPD is identifying David A. Morrow as labor standards officer and LuAnn Zak as environmental review officer. The board also approved a Procurement Policy Plan as reviewed by Indiana County Solicitor Matthew T. Budash.