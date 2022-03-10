“Slava Ukraine. Heroim slava.”
“Glory to Ukraine. Glory to heroes.”
That exchange came during Wednesday’s meeting of the Indiana County Board of Commissioners, which opened with a moment of silence for the eastern European nation and included a resolution to “encourage the people of Indiana County, Pennsylvania, to join in offering whatever support can be provided to our Ukrainian friends and neighbors.”
The exchange was made by Ola Kaniasty, of Indiana, who made an impassioned plea to the commissioners to do more than pass a resolution, and Father Ihor Protsak, pastor of Ukrainian Orthodox churches in Dixonville, Indiana County, and Nanty Glo, Cambria County.
“We are in need of your prayers,” said Protsak, 27, who was born after Ukraine attained its independence from what had been the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, a nation dominated by what became the Russian Federation.
His parents, sisters and other family members still are in Ukraine, where his uncle is among those standing on the front line against the Russians.
“The situation over there is not good at all,” Protsak continued. “They are standing for the freedom, they are standing for the dignity of our sovereign country.”
He seeks more, too, including needs echoed by the county commissioners.
“The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA is fundraising to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine,” the county’s resolution stated. “If you would like to donate you can log onto www.uocofusa.org.”
Kaniasty also wanted a symbol placed outside the courthouse, on the statue of someone she called a hero, the late actor, Indiana native and war veteran James M. Stewart.
Her bid to have the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag placed in the actor’s hand ran into “rules pertaining to liability,” the county told her. Such rules “prevent such a symbol,” but Kaniasty said “resolutions are not visible,” and urged flexibility with those rules “so people here and there can see the support and solidarity.”
There was support for Kaniasty in the audience.
“Find some way to visually show our community’s support,” League of Women Voters of Indiana County President Anne Simmons urged, as one of those tuned in to the online stream of the meeting.
Simmons also thanked Protsak “for sharing those passionate words for us.”
Kaniasty met with the commissioners following Wednesday’s meeting, at which each member of the board had an opportunity to read portions of the resolution. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Ukraine, its citizens, and Ukrainian-Americans and all those caught up in this act of war they do not want,” Commissioner Robin Gorman said, breaking down as she did so.
The resolution was meant to “acknowledge and recognize that the Ukrainian people are facing the act of genocide and other horrors of war brought onto them by Russia.”
It criticized “the unwarranted attack on Ukraine by Russia,” whose leaders “engaged in a direct and intentional violation of human rights and should be held responsible for the loss of human life and loss of property resulting from this reprehensible act.”