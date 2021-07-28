The Indiana County Board of Commissioners said Wednesday that an outreach is being laid out for everyone who may have something to say about $23 million in American Rescue Plan funding coming to the county.
That includes $16.3 million coming directly to the county in two halves, one earlier this month, the other next year, as well as funds that are going to the county’s 38 municipalities.
Commissioner Robin Gorman said outreach will include a multimedia effort, possibly including a public comment session and an outreach to the county’s media outlets.
She said it also would include some sort of letter to county agencies.
It is a moving target in more ways than one. Chairman R. Michael Keith said the county still is waiting for a final draft of instructions from the federal government, something also noted recently at municipal meetings in the county.
There is the question of possible overlap of funding for county agencies and municipal governments.
And there is the question of what the effect would be of infrastructure legislation that is emerging in Congress. According to published reports Wednesday, an agreement has been reached on major issues in talks about a bipartisan package between senators from both Democratic and Republican caucuses and the White House.
In a statement late Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said, “We are one step closer to making a historic investment in America’s infrastructure that will create millions of jobs and position the U.S. to remain competitive in the 21st century.”
The comments about ARP and the infrastructure plan followed a busy agenda, featuring a list of approvals for Indiana County Office of Planning and Development:
• A grant agreement with the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency for $150,000 from the 2020-21 Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Funds-Realty Transfer Tax to continue the 55-plus Roof and Heating Systems Replacement Program, assisting eligible homeowners 55 and older with roofing and heating system overhauls.
It will be matched by $25,000 in state Optional Affordable Housing Funds Act 137 funding.
• A 60-day contractor right-of-entry license agreement with the Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad Inc. to allow for demolition of the Old Ernest Mine Office Building, with costs including insurance expenses to be covered out of the county’s 2017 Community Development Block Grant contract.
• An application to be filed with the state’s Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Multimodal Transportation Fund for up to $2 million for the design, bidding and construction of Phase 1 site work for a 10,000-square-foot corporate hangar at Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport.
The board also acknowledged receipt of $288,000 in federal funding and $16,000 in state funding through the state Bureau of Aviation Grant Program to cover Phase 1 design work on rehabilitating terminal area connector taxiways at the airport in White Township.
The county will match that funding with $16,000.
There also were agreements approved for Indiana County Children and Youth Services:
• An agreement that provides up to 50 authorized users 24-hour system access for a pro-rated annual fee of $34,388.56 paid through the county’s Information & Technology Grant.
• An agreement with Avanco International Inc. that satisfies privacy and security rules under the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
• An agreement with Avanco to provide consulting services at fees that vary from $54.50 per hour to $125 per hour, with funding from the county’s IT Grant.
• A $4,291.32 share of the $350,000 to be paid by 56 counties involved in the state Child Welfare Information Solution, also to come out of the county’s Information & Technology Grant.
• A $713 per month (plus electric) lease for a two-bedroom apartment from Westgate Terrace Associates to serve as transitional housing for homeless youth, paid out of the county’s Independent Living Grant budget.
• Private provider contracts for non-placement listing with Forensic Counseling Services of Indiana and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Research Institute Center for Applied Psychology.
The board also approved a memorandum of understanding between the Indiana County Jail and Cornell Abraxas Group LLC for the housing of youthful offenders in the Cornell Abraxas facility, at $316.82 per day during the 2021-22 fiscal year and $326.32 per day during 2022-23.
Also, James Wiley and Mark Hilliard of Indiana and J.P. Habets of Blairsville were named to terms through June 30, 2023, on the board of Career T.R.A.C.K. (Training Resources and Career Knowledge), the designated Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title I Operator for Adult and Dislocated Workers service overseen by the Tri-County Workforce Development Board Inc. in Indiana, Armstrong and Butler counties.