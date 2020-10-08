Indiana County Conservation District is getting $283,871 in state funding to reduce sediment inputs into the South Branch Plum Creek and the Leisure Run subwatershed in East Mahoning and South Mahoning townships through streambank stabilization and rotational grazing systems.
The money is part of an award of $4.9 million in Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management Grants to 23 projects aimed at restoring impaired watersheds.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said about $3 million is available in 2021 grant funding for further project grant applications.
“The Section 319 program tackles the broad challenge of non-point source pollution watershed by watershed,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said, “supporting partnerships and projects that adhere to data-grounded plans identifying which best practices will reduce the most pollution where, and monitoring outcomes to ensure success.”
About 95 percent of water quality-impaired watersheds in Pennsylvania are polluted by non-point source pollution — pollution that doesn’t come from a single specific discharge point, such as a pipe.
Section 319 Grants focus on reducing nitrogen; phosphorus; sediment pollution associated with agricultural activities, urban stormwater, and streambank and shoreline erosion; iron; aluminum; and acidity pollution associated with energy resource extraction and acid mine drainage.
The grant program supports projects that carry out best management practices specified in Watershed Implementation Plans that have been developed for 36 watersheds around the state.
It also supports development of Watershed Implementation Plans for other impaired watersheds.
DEP is accepting applications for 2021 funding until 5 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Incorporated watershed associations, counties, municipalities, municipal authorities, county conservation districts, councils of government, K-12 schools, colleges and
universities, and nonprofit organizations may apply.