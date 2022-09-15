The Indiana County Board of Commissioners reached an agreement Wednesday with the United States Army Corps of Engineers to complete the second phase of a county Stormwater Management Plan — seven years after the completion of Phase I.
“The estimated total project cost is $426,000,” said Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Deputy Director of Planning Josh Krug. “Half of those costs are to be covered by the work of the USACE.”
That work will include stormwater modeling and other technical project elements.
“We have a very diverse program,” said Col. Adam J. Czekanski, Pittsburgh District USACE commander. That diversity ranges from billion-dollar projects to efforts “that don’t even reach a million,” such as that in Indiana County.
“It is the smaller projects that are more meaningful,” Czekanski told the commissioners.
“The other half of the scope and required match is coming from a combination of a competitively selected project consultant funded through county-allocated funds totaling $50,000 and (ICOPD) in-kind staff contributions totaling $82,325,” Krug said. “Collectively, the consultant and (ICOPD) staff are to be responsible for overall project development and management, GIS mapping, plan report preparation, model ordinance and enforcement preparation, and other tasks.”
In other business Wednesday, the commissioners approved a transfer of 2.572 acres of county property to the Alice Paul House, completing what was termed “an amazing” six-year journey by the White Township home’s Executive Director Audia Boyles, one that covered the current board of commissioners as well as former Commissioners Michael Baker and Rodney Ruddock.
Also, for the third time this year, the commissioners gave their blessing to a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance ordinance, this time for Blairsville Borough.
For Blairsville, a LERTA break will be provided for repair, construction or reconstruction of real property in the borough, totaling $25,000 or more for residential buildings and $50,000 or more for commercial buildings.
The exemption for such improvements will be 100 percent of any additional real estate tax in the first year, then 90 percent in the second year, 80 percent in the third, and so forth, until after the 10th year the exemption will terminated.
It will cover real estate taxes levied by River Valley School District and the county in Blairsville Borough, as well as borough taxes. It is the same as the LERTA provision approved earlier this year for neighboring Burrell Township.
In Indiana Borough, however, LERTA covers “repair, construction, or reconstruction, including alterations and additions increasing the property valuation, (that must) amount to more than $20,000 of construction expense.”
In turn, the Indiana Borough LERTA program would freeze property taxes for seven years on new residential, commercial and industrial construction or real property improvements in qualified and approved areas.
Other matters approved by the commissioners included:
• A memorandum of understanding between the county and Pennsylvania Children and Youth Association regarding programming and technical services also covering 55 other counties.
• A dual agreement with attorney Katrina Kayden, retaining her services as a representative for parents and as Guardian Ad Litem in the Children and Youth court system.
• A renewal for Children and Youth Services of non-placement services with Alternative Community Engagement Services of Greensburg and placement listings with The Bair Foundation of New Wilmington, Outside In of Greensburg, and the Summit Academy’s boys’ home near Butler.
• A $200,000 extension through September 2023 for a grant application from the district attorney’s office for the Indiana County Diversion Program.
• A $52,917 purchase of equipment from Walker & Walker of Shelocta for the 14 county parks.
• A $34,780 purchase of a new wastewater grinder for the Indiana County Jail from W.C. Weil Company.
• A Local Law Enforcement Grant application on behalf of the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office for $72,000 for new tasers, an application that would cover 100 percent of the cost for the tasers.
• A letter of support for Indiana County Probation Office being designated among 15 counties that are learning sites for evidence-based practices.
• A contract with Russell Leap to provide constable services to the county’s Domestic Relations Section.
• A highway safety project grant agreement between the county and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
• Appointing Molly Sarver to the Farmland Preservation Board for a term ending Dec. 31, 2023.
• Appointing Ron Bowersox to the Tri-County Workforce Development Board for a term ending Sept. 30, 2025.
Some of the usual topics also came up Wednesday, including a COVID-19 update and a renewed appeal from an opponent of a proposed ordinance regarding the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
“Since apparently meetings have been held with proponents of Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance, why haven’t meetings been held with those in opposition to it?” Homer City Mayor Arlene Wanatosky asked, before going into a reading of a June 9 article, “What can an AR-15 do to the human body? A trauma surgeon explains.”
It was written by Laura Ramirez-Feldman and Kate Murphy of Yahoo! News, quoting Dr. Bindi Naik-Mathuria, a pediatric trauma surgeon at Baylor College of Medicine, as saying injuries from AR-15 “or similar rifles that are semiautomatic, military-style weapons that can fire at least 30 rounds” are “almost unsurvivable, essentially,” because of the significant damage the bullets cause to the victims.
Wanatosky was the only speaker on the topic at Wednesday’s meeting.
As for COVID-19, Board Chairman R. Michael Keith substituted for Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman and reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID community level “decreased this week to the ‘low’ rating (indicating) decreased numbers in hospitalizations and case rates.”
Keith quoted the ICEMA director as saying “the continued ‘good news’ on the COVID front is that the numbers of extremely ill patients remain low in the county.”
He also said the state Department of Health reported that the number of deaths related to COVID totaled four in the period since the last commissioners’ meeting on Aug. 23, “bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in Indiana County to 376.”
Keith also conveyed Stutzman’s summation that included how vaccinations “have slowed significantly” throughout the region that includes Indiana County, but that Indiana Borough’s Wastewater Treatment Plant “identified significant ‘increasing’ presence of the COVID virus in their samples,” as of Sept. 6.