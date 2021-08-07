That $23 million Indiana County and its municipalities will get from the American Rescue Plan may not be the last aid that federal program provides to our region.
“There are many other dollars and other sources of funding and one of them is the Economic Development Administration’s $3 billion in funding opportunities,” Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess told her colleagues at last week’s board meeting.
“And $300 million of that is targeted toward communities that have historically lost jobs related to coal and power plants,” Hess went on, during comments toward the end of the July 28 meeting.
A few days before, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said her department’s Economic Development Administration will implement a series called “Investing in America’s Communities.” Raimondo said it would “equitably invest the $3 billion it received from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act to help communities across the country build back better.”
The $300 million comes out of that $3 billion, $100 million of EDA’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge funds and $200 million of EDA’s Economic Adjustment Assistance funds to directly support coal communities.
It will not take long to decide how that money will be distributed. In a July 22 fact sheet, EDA said notices of funding opportunity for each of a series of challenges will be released shortly.
It said all of its American Rescue Plan funds must be awarded by September 2022.
Within the targeted communities, EDA said it could make American Rescue Plan grants to state and local governmental entities, institutions of higher education, not-for-profit entities, and native American tribes.
However, EDA said it is not authorized to provide grants to individuals or for-profit entities.
Hess said NETL “is coordinating some workshops on how to access these funds, and they are going to be competitive, and they’re seeking out Indiana County’s input on this,” so it will be a discussion topic for the county commissioners and the county’s economic development team.
“It is going to be a very busy couple of years actually to deploy these funds in the best possible ways, in equitable ways, in ways that can help us become more resilient,” Hess told her colleagues.
An interagency working group including various federal cabinet departments and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory has come up with 25 priority “Energy Communities,” including portions of the Appalachian region extending from Kentucky and West Virginia through the tri-state area around Pittsburgh to the western end of New York state.
Others involved with EDA and NETL in that working group are the Office of Management and Budget’s Domestic Policy Council, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Appalachian Regional Commission, and departments of Education, Transportation, Health and Human Services, Labor, Agriculture, the Interior, the Treasury and Commerce.
The “energy communities” are the top 25 Bureau of Labor Statistics areas associated with key coal occupations, according to that working group. They’re ranked in order of the percentage of total direct coal jobs relative to all employees for each BLS area.
An area described as “Western Pennsylvania non-metropolitan area” is listed as 25th on that list “for geographic diversity.” Indiana County is in that area.
The competition will involve several regions not far from Indiana County. Tops on the “energy communities” list is the Southern West Virginia non-metropolitan area, then the East Kentucky non-metropolitan area, then Wheeling’s environs in the Northern West Virginia panhandle and a slice of Eastern Ohio.
After that comes the Southwest Virginia non-metropolitan area, Alaska non-metropolitan area, West Kentucky non-metropolitan area, Bremerton-Silverdale in Washington state, non-metropolitan areas for Eastern Wyoming, Western Wyoming, Arizona, Northern West Virginia (including Morgantown), South Illinois, Central Utah, Southern Indiana, California-Lexington Park in Maryland, and Farmington, N.M.
Rounding out the list are Northeast Virginia and West North Dakota non-metropolitan areas, Greeley in Colorado, College Station-Bryan in Texas, Southwest Alabama non-metropolitan area, Grand Junction in Colorado, Beckley and Charleston, W.Va., and western Pennsylvania.
NETL includes facilities in Morgantown, W.Va., Oregon, and Bruceton, in Pittsburgh’s South Hills suburbs.
During a Thursday webinar, NETL Director Dr. Brian J. Anderson said there has been a decline in the amount of electricity produced from coal, from 52 percent to less than 25 percent.
Craig Buerstatte, EDA’s deputy assistant secretary for regional affairs, pointed to strong manufacturing bases found in those communities.
Other possibilities detailed in that webinar included travel, tourism and outdoor recreation.
“There is no magic formula ... as long as they fit within our general framework,” Buerstatte said.
EDA also is supporting those communities through its Assistance to Coal Communities initiative, awarding funds on a competitive basis to assist communities impacted by the declining use of coal through activities and programs that support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development and re-employment opportunities.
The working group was established in President Joseph Biden’s Executive Order 14008 on Jan. 27, “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad.”
Biden said that group “shall coordinate the identification and delivery of federal resources to revitalize the economies of coal, oil and gas, and power plant communities; develop strategies to implement the policy set forth in section 217 of this order and for economic and social recovery; assess opportunities to ensure benefits and protections for coal and power plant workers; and submit reports to 23 the National Climate Advisor and the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy on a regular basis on the progress of the revitalization effort.”
Further details about the “energy communities” effort can be found at www.eda.gov/ARPA.