At the recommendation of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, the county commissioners voted Wednesday on how to use funds from 2019 and 2020 Act 13 Impact Fees imposed on unconventional gas wells.
ICOPD Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. said the Public Utility Commission determined 26 wells were eligible for assessment in 2020, leading to the allocation of $63,322.17 for that year.
He recommended $20,000 for farmland preservation, one of 13 criteria under which Act 13 money can be used.
Commissioner Robin Gorman noted the $20,000, which was applied to farmland preservation in a separate motion, is up from $15,000 a year ago, but still below a normal annual allocation of $25,000.
Commissioner Sherene Hess noted that such funding is an example of why Pennsylvania is a leader in farmland preservation.
Stauffer also recommended $15,000 apiece for the Indiana County Fire Academy, to assist local fire departments and first responders with training for emergency preparedness and related costs, and for the Hazardous Materials/EMA Team 900.
The commissioners approved those recommendations, as well as $8,730.37 for local planning initiatives, specifically for the Act 167 Stormwater Management Plan and $4,591.80 for the Capital Reserve Fund.
From the 2019 impact fee, $21,944.68 will be transferred from Capital Reserve Fund to the county’s Act 167 Stormwater Management Plan.
The Act 13 actions were among four brought by ICOPD to the county board Wednesday.
At the office’s request, the board approved a $50,000 term loan from Indiana County’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Revolving Loan Fund to Ailin Hospitality LLC, doing business as the Ramada Indiana at 1395 Wayne Ave.
“All of the proceeds of this loan will solely be used as working capital to pay for critical operating expenses such as payroll, utilities and inventory to alleviate economic injury caused by the COVID-19 pandemic disaster,” said ICOPD Deputy Director Angela Campisano.
“The interest rate is 0.0 percent fixed for the term of the loan,” Campisano went on. “There is no payment for the first 12 months, then 60 months of principal. The borrower will retain 18 and create six full-time equivalent employees as a result of these funds.”
ICOPD also requested that the board of commissioners enter into a $16,500 sub-award agreement with the Pennsylvania Downtown Center for the PA WalkWorks Program, to update the “More People Biking and Walking More Often: A Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan for Indiana County” with a new county Active Transportation Plan Update.
The county office said the $16,500 will be provided by the state Department of Health through a Physical Activity and Nutrition grant as well as the Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In other business, the commissioners approved a contract agreement with the Indiana Court Association of Professional Employees. County Human Resources Director Melissa Miller said it means for county probation officers a 2.5 percent raise this year and 2.75 percent raise next year.
The county board approved:
• A private provider agreement for fiscal 2021-22 between the county’s Children and Youth Services and Indiana County Child Day Care Program Inc.
• A memorandum of understanding continuing the use of the Indiana County Jail by inmates from Elk County, mostly female inmates, for $65 per day.
• An agreement with Kathleen Abbey-Baker to provide Health and Human Services Subcommittee consulting work for the county Department of Human Services at $5,500 for 220 hours.
• An agreement with Diann Overman to provide Veterans Outreach consulting work for DHS at $19,200.
• An application to the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania PComp (workers compensation) Safety Improvement Program for a $14,138.20 grant.
• Connie Bence to replace Carson Greene on the Indiana County Industrial Development Board. Bence will serve through January 2026.