Indiana County is getting a $99,640 share of nearly $19 million in funding awards announced Friday by Gov. Tom Wolf to assist in mitigating the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on homeless families and individuals and to prevent future homelessness across the commonwealth.
“Our homeless providers and partners are working tirelessly in their communities to end and prevent homelessness, and these distributions will drive direct support and assistance to counties in need across the state,” Wolf said in a statement, referring to the first of two allocations planned by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
The funding is an Emergency Solutions Grant given under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act, through a supplemental appropriation from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The Wolf administration said 63 percent of the money awarded are targeted to address homelessness prevention, 22 percent to rapidly house those who are homeless and 8.4 percent to provide emergency shelter services and street outreach. The balance of funds awarded address data collection and administration needs.
Agencies covering 52 counties are included in the awards announced Friday, including $457,515 to the Armstrong County Commissioners; $318,678 to the Community Action Partnership of Cambria County for Cambria and Somerset counties; and $3,355,362 to Lawrence County Social Services for distribution in Lawrence, Clearfield, Jefferson, Beaver, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Elk, Fayette, Forest, Greene, McKean, Potter, Venango and Warren counties.