CLYMER — Twenty-one peace officers were honored Thursday at an annual memorial service conducted by Indiana County law enforcement agencies.
This year, it was conducted at Tate Park.
“(The year) 2021 surpassed 2020 as the deadliest year for law enforcement in U.S. history,” Indiana County Sheriff Robert E. Fyock said during the hour-long ceremony at the park along Two Lick Creek and Route 403 in Clymer. “New walls had to be added to the (National) Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C.”
The event involves public safety organizations from across the county, including police departments in Blairsville, Cherry Tree, Clymer, Homer City, Indiana and Saltsburg, as well as Indiana University of Pennsylvania police, Indiana County Detective Bureau, the county jail and State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove, the county’s state constables and probation department, and the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office.
Three of those honored at Thursday’s ceremony died in areas close to Indiana County in 2021:
• Trooper Monty Ray Mitchell, who suffered a fatal heart attack on Feb. 8 in the parking lot of the DuBois-area state police barracks in Jefferson County, after assisting with a male subject who was experiencing a seizure and was becoming combative.
• Cambria County Deputy Sheriff Ross William Dixon, died on Feb. 9 of complications from COVID-19 after apparent exposure while on duty at the county courthouse in Ebensburg. Sheriff Don Robertson came from Ebensburg to honor his deputy, and said Dixon would be memorialized this week on the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wall.
• Blair County Prison Corrections Officer Rhonda Jean Russell, who died on Nov. 17 from what was termed “inadvertent gunfire.”
As pointed out in proclamations issued by the county board of commissioners, National Police Officers’ Memorial Day and National Police Memorial Week were initially declared in 1962 by the late President John F. Kennedy.
Board Chairman R. Michael Keith said peace officers are “guardians of life and property,” who serve with valor and dedication.
“(Sept. 11, 2001) showed the world what unique, special people you are,” Commissioner Robin Gorman said, trying to hold back tears.
“We are truly humbled to stand here before you,” Commissioner Sherene Hess said.
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force said it was a true honor to work beside those in law enforcement as a county prosecutor, but since she’s taken the bench she has “an even deeper appreciation for the sheriff and his deputies.”
She said her year-old son recently “stared in awe” at a state trooper.
And the judge talked of what had to be “heartbroken pride” a family would have for a loved one who dies in the line of duty.
State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, pointed out that the sacrifice is “so much more than individuals who die in the line of duty, it is a sacrifice by the entire family.”
The ceremony included comments from state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, who said lawmakers work in Harrisburg to find ways to help law enforcement officers do their jobs and do them safely.
“You give us the opportunity to walk down the street,” Struzzi said.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. was unable to attend after he was called, along with state and Indiana Borough police, to an investigation of a death along Philadelphia Street.
Also remembered from elsewhere for their “end of duty” in 2021:
• California, Washington County, Police Chief Timothy John Sheehan, who died of a heart attack while on duty Feb. 11.
As well as these peace officers who succumbed to complications from COVID-19:
• Middleburg, Snyder County, Police Chief Tony Monroe Jordan, on Jan. 13.
• Philadelphia Police Corporal Deborah Simpson-Rosario, on Aug. 28, and Officers Erin Lawrence Tokley, on March 3, and Vladimir Nikolaev Maleev, on Aug. 6.
• Delaware County Park Police Superintendent Damian “Slip” Mahoney, on May 18.
• Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Sgts. Richard Charles Howe, on Oct. 21, and Timothy Werner, on Nov. 2; and Officer Brian L. Howland, on Sept. 26.
• Carnegie Mellon University Police Officer James Edward Simonetti, on Oct. 13.
• State Trooper First Class Dung X. Martinez, on Oct. 21.
• Erie Police Officer Jason Michael Belton, on Oct. 24; and Detective Sgt. Gary R. Taccone, on Nov. 3.
• Robinson Township, Allegheny County, Police Sgt. Scott Michael Patton, on Nov. 6.
• Haverford Township, Delaware County, Police Sgt. Kevin D. Redding, on Dec. 20.
• Lehigh County Deputy Sheriff Steven H. Armbruster, on Dec. 23.
• Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County, Police Sgt. Christopher Mortensen, on Dec. 27.
• Franklin County Jail Corrections Officer Sterling David Heinbaugh Jr., on Dec. 28.
Clymer Borough Police Department and its chief, Charles Waller, were hosts for the event.
Clymer Officer Ryan Killeen and Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Cherish guarded a wreath where participating law enforcement officers placed flowers for each of those who died in the line of duty in 2021.
Others in attendance included state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, and Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
Pastor Jack Lucas of Hilltop Baptist Church, a retired state Game Commission official, gave the invocation and later played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes.
SCI Pine Grove provided the honor guard, who carried in the colors, conducted a flag folding ceremony, fired a salute and played taps.
Pastor Joseph Killeen of Harvest Church Indiana Campus gave the benediction.
Clymer Borough Volunteer Fire Company offered its hall for a luncheon that followed the ceremony.