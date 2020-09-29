Indiana County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 9.7 percent in August, down 2.3 percentage points from 13.4 percent reported in July, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
The statewide unemployment rate was 10.3 percent, down 2.2 percentage points over the month, and the national rate fell 1.8 percentage points from July to 8.4 percent.
The county’s labor force dropped by 800, from 38,200 in July to 37,400 in August, while the total number working was up by 300 from 33,300 to 33,600, and the total number unemployed also was down sharply, from 4,900 to 3,800.
Total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area were unchanged over the month at 28,900 in August.