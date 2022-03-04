Indiana County and its 1,135.54 miles of roads will get nearly $5 million in liquid fuels distributions from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, according to figures released from Harrisburg this week.
Such distributions assist with municipal highway and bridge-related expenses such as snow removal and road repaving, and are based on a municipality’s population and miles of locally owned roads.
In turn, to be eligible for liquid fuels, a roadway must be formally adopted as a public street by the municipality, meet certain dimension requirements, and be able to safely accommodate vehicles driving at least 15 mph.
More than 10 percent of the $4,998,217.59 going to Indiana County, $529,539.35, is going to White Township, the county’s largest municipality at 15,336 residents and home to 83.65 miles of roads.
Second place goes to the second-largest municipality, Indiana Borough, with 34.26 miles of roads, 14,044 residents, and $352,967.35 in liquid fuels money.
Then come the townships of Rayne ($273,880.39), Green ($266,034.79), Cherryhill ($244,965.26), Armstrong ($244,458.91), Center ($228,810.65) and Washington ($221,256.50).
Fifteen other townships and one borough come in for more than $100,000. Blairsville, population 3,214, has 14.97 miles of roads and is getting $102,996.32.
The townships are Burrell ($199,009.16), Conemaugh ($186,950.02), Brush Valley ($174,435.34), South Mahoning ($162,355.13),
Young ($161,449.38), West Wheatfield ($149,151.09), Canoe ($146,178.60), Montgomery ($130,810.47), West Mahoning ($129,980.68), East Wheatfield ($125,610.01), East Mahoning ($125,432.50), Pine ($116,034.59), North Mahoning ($114,614.52), Grant ($111,885.49) and Buffington ($101,973.29).
Rounding out the townships are Blacklick ($96,807.70) and Banks ($76,749.23). Twelve other boroughs bring up the rear, with Homer City and its 1,730 residents and 8.19 miles of roads getting $55,851.50, and Clymer and its 1,321 residents and 10.12 miles of roads getting $54,696.37.
Then there’s Saltsburg ($25,609.80), Glen Campbell ($15,987.55), Ernest ($13,823.58), Marion Center ($13,395.06), Creekside ($11,717.98), Cherry Tree ($11,585.54), Plumville ($9,861.74), Shelocta ($4,686.40), Armagh ($3,346.31) and Smicksburg ($3,319.04).