The Indiana County Board of Commissioners is moving toward approval of a county Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance, which will replace the Indiana County Subdivision Ordinance last amended in 1991.
At the board’s meeting Wednesday, Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Deputy Director for Planning Josh Krug asked the board to authorize initiation of a second round of public and stakeholder engagement as well as the formal public review and adoption process for SALDO.
“For over four years,” Krug said, “staff and the SALDO Committee of the (Indiana County) Planning Commission have worked in cooperation with project consultants Environmental Planning & Design as well as the municipalities throughout Indiana County, the general public, the county commissioners, and other key stakeholders.”
Krug said a final draft document has been completed, and the project team is ready to assist the commissioners in engaging municipal partners, key stakeholders and the public in that second round of outreach.
Also, the deputy director said, there will be utilization of a process outlined for SALDO by the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code for formal adoption of that ordinance.
“We anticipate the County Law Library and all public libraries throughout the county, the Office of Planning & Development (along Water Street in Indiana) and the commissioners’ office (at the Court House) to be the locations at which the draft document will be available for review,” Krug said.
In other business brought to the board by ICOPD, the office and consultant Cavcon Construction Inc. recommended material purchases for the Indiana County Education & Technology Center project, utilizing Appalachian Regional Commission grant funds and matching county funds.
They recommended and the commissioners approved spending $35,785 for laboratory fume hoods through Nycom Inc. of Midlothian, Va.; $58,000 for the purchase of white boards through Northeast Interior Systems Inc. of Harmony; and $31,395 for the purchase of landscaping plant materials through Silvis Group Inc. of Mt. Pleasant.
Silvis Group’s award came on a second attempt to bid out the landscaping contract while the other awards made Wednesday each involved the lower of two responsive proposals.
There will have to be a second attempt to bid out the contract for purchasing furniture and fixtures, specifically suspended baffles, but ICOPD recommended rejecting the sole bid received for that contract. The county planning and development office said that materials-only purchase will be rebid at a later date.
Also Wednesday, the board reappointed Mark Hilliard, Gladys Knox and John Nelson III to four-year terms on the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board, involving Indiana, Armstrong and Butler counties.
Knox is co-owner and president of Wright-Knox Motor Lines in Armagh; Hilliard is president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce; and Nelson, also known as Jack, is director of operations at Nelson & Associates Insurance in Clymer.