It was done on a shoestring budget, with leftover materials.
So said Indiana County Board of Commissioners Chairman R. Michael Keith about a recent maintenance overhaul at the county courthouse along Philadelphia Street, at the end of Wednesday’s board meeting.
The work behind the scenes on pipes won’t be visible to the casual visitor, but what was done to the walls on the right as one looks at the elevator is a miniature tour of Indiana County history.
Pictures are placed atop large versions of such documents as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
One picture shows original buildings as well as an article answering the question about “The State Normal School” and “why is this School so popular as a Training School for Teachers?”
Of course, those are scenes that depict the soon-to-mark-150-years Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and there’s also such pictures as those depicting a famous favorite son of the county, actor and war hero James Maitland (Jimmy) Stewart.
Other scenes include the passenger rail service once available north of the Conemaugh River, with such runs as Indiana-to-Clymer.
More of an overhaul of county property is in the foreseeable future. The board of commissioners approved an agreement with Doverspike Real Estate Partners for the $580,000 purchase of property at 220 Airport Road, near the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township.
County Solicitor Matthew T. Budash said the cost is indirectly coming out of the county’s general fund and will lead to the relocation of some county offices.
Plans are afoot to relocate some departments there, possibly from the courthouse annex along Water Street, while a new department may be created.
Elsewhere in White Township, at the request of the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development and Desmone Architects, a series of change orders were approved for the work of Caveon Construction Company of Greensburg on the Indiana County Education & Technology Center Building Project.
What was listed as Change Order 7 (on a list of six such orders from number 7 to number 12) is a $52,417.84 increase to cover the installation of two emergency call boxes that will be part of Westmoreland County Community College’s security plan for its operations there.
ICOPD Assistant Director LuAnn Zak said the work includes call stations, concrete work, trenching, conduit work and wiring. As for the other change orders, which will revise the guaranteed maximum price contract with Cavcon to $6,872,709.71:
• Number 8 is an $11,639.07 decrease to delete drywall and finish work on three exterior walls in the Challenger Learning Center, planned to provide specialized STEM or science, technology, engineering and math education.
• Number 9 is a $13,380.34 increase for electrical, plumbing and venting for an additional washer and dryer setup.
• Number 10 is a $2,996.67 increase for three additional light fixtures.
• Number 11 is a $49,360 decrease to delete a foundation drain, snow guards at the metal roof, waterproofing and a mechanical screen.
• Number 12 is a $3,864.56 increase to furnish and install two Americans with Disabilities Act acid reducing tanks under the lab sinks with copper plumbing.
The commissioners also approved extensions for 2018 Community Development Block Grant Entitlement contracts to April 30, 2023, for the South 15th Street Storm Sewer Replacement/Improvements Project in Indiana Borough; the Campbell Mills/Falling Run Roads Water Service Extension in Burrell Township; and the Peg Run Reservoir Improvements Project.
Also on behalf of Burrell Township, $20,569.20 in unexpended funds will be reallocated from the Josephine I/I Project to the Campbell Mills/Falling Run Roads extension, and $80,000 will be reallocated from a now-deleted Marshall Heights Storm Sewer Construction Project to the Campbell Mills/Falling Run Roads project.
In other business Wednesday, the commissioners:
• Approved a $16,500 contract with the EADS Group of North Huntingdon Township for development of an Active Transportation Plan.
• Certified the provision of a local match for $91,267 in state operating finance assistance for the Indiana County Transit Authority (IndiGO).
• Named Haneen Abdulhadi, of Indiana, to fill a vacancy caused by a recent resignation of a member of the Indiana County Housing Authority, for a term expiring in January 2027.