With 69 out of 69 precincts reporting Election Day totals and 66 out of 69 precincts reporting absentee and mail-in or early totals, Indiana County seemed to go along with statewide trends on Tuesday.
According to unofficial but mostly complete returns from Indiana County Voting and Elections, Lt. Gov. John K. Fetterman drew 61 percent of Democratic votes for United States senator, compared to approximately 60 percent in returns available as of 11 p.m. to the Pennsylvania Department of State.
His nearest opponent was U.S. Rep. Conor J. Lamb, D-Allegheny County, who at 11 p.m. had 27 percent of the statewide vote, while in Indiana County he had nearly 32 percent.
Both Lamb and Fetterman campaigned in Indiana County during the latter days of the campaign.
As of 11 p.m., the Pennsylvania Department of State was reporting David H. McCormick with 32.1 percent of the Republican vote for United States Senate, while Dr. Mehmet Oz had 31.4 percent and Kathy Barnette 23.5 percent.
In Indiana County, again according to unofficial but mostly complete returns, McCormick, whose father was born in Plumville, had 3,975 votes or 35.4 percent; Oz, who campaigned early in Blairsville, had 3,536 votes or 31.5 percent, and Barnette, who did not campaign locally, had 2,538 votes or 22.6 percent.
On March 11 in Blairsville, Oz said, should he not win the primary, “I will support whomever the public thinks is the best candidate” among the Republicans running for retiring Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat.
State Rep. Austin Davis, D-Allegheny County, who campaigned alongside now-Democratic gubernatorial nominee Joshua D. Shapiro in Pine Ridge Park in 2020, received 4,332 votes or 74 percent of Indiana County’s Democratic vote for lieutenant governor.
Statewide as of 11 p.m. Davis had 64.8 percent of Democratic votes for lieutenant governor. Shapiro was unopposed for the Democratic gubernatorial nod.
State Sen. Douglas V. Mastriano, R-Franklin County, once considered a run for Congress in a district that formerly included Indiana County.
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, he had 44.3 percent of the statewide vote for governor compared to 22.3 percent for former U.S. Rep. Louis Barletta and 15.4 percent for former U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain, with five active candidates and two who had quit the race bringing up the rear.
In Indiana County, again according to unofficial but mostly complete returns, it was Mastriano 5,879 (52.3 percent), McSwain 1,867 (16.6 percent), Barletta 1,174 (10.4 percent) and Dave White, a pipefitter and former Delaware County councilman who campaigned in Indiana County in January, with 986 votes.
In the GOP contest for lieutenant governor, statewide as of 11 p.m. Tuesday it was state Rep. Carrie DelRosso, R-Allegheny County, with 28.1 percent, former Mon Valley state Rep. Richard Saccone with 16 percent, Wayne County entrepreneur and retired police officer Theodore Daniels with 13.2 percent, and former Ford City state Rep. Jeffrey H. Coleman with 10.7 percent. Five others also sought the GOP nod for lieutenant governor.
In Indiana County, it was DelRosso 3,944 (36.7 percent), Coleman with 1,923 (17.9 percent), Saccone with 1,910 (17.8 percent) and Daniels with 1,259 (11.7 percent).