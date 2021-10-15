The Indiana County Board of Commissioners is continuing to have a place in the national opioid litigation involving three major drug distributors and a major drug manufacturer.
And the board has taken action to join another litigation involving a major drugmaker and its consultant, after a recent deal with state attorneys general threatened to cut out cities, counties and tribal lands also involved in the legal activity.
Two motions were brought Wednesday by county Solicitor Matthew Budash, one of which would give the Indiana law firm of Marcus & Mack authority to sign multi-million-dollar settlement documents on behalf of the county with AmerisourceBergen Corp., of Chesterbook, Chester County; McKesson Corp., of San Francisco; Cardinal Healthcare, of Dublin, Ohio; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Belgian company with U.S. offices in Titusville, N.J., and a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.
“After years of negotiations, two proposed nationwide settlement agreements have been reached that would resolve all opioid litigation brought by states and local political subdivisions against the three largest pharmaceutical distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen ... and one manufacturer, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.,” said Robert S. Marcus of Marcus & Mack of Indiana, one of seven law firms that have been involved in the litigation since early in 2018.
“The settlements require the distributors to pay up to $21 billion over 18 years, (and) Janssen up to $5 billion over no more than nine years,” Marcus continued. “Approximately $22.7 billion is earmarked for use by participating states,” including Pennsylvania, “and subdivisions,” which would include Indiana County.
Marcus said the other motion — which had to be dealt with by today — involves another company, global consultant McKinsey & Company of New York, which was hired by Purdue Pharma L.P. of Stamford, Conn., maker of such prescription drugs as OxyContin.
Purdue Pharma itself has been the target of lawsuits including a May 2019 filing by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. It filed for bankruptcy in September 2019 but recently it has taken steps to come out of bankruptcy.
“In the years following Purdue’s 2007 guilty plea for misleading marketing of OxyContin, Purdue hired McKinsey to increase OxyContin sales,” Marcus said. “Ultimately, McKinsey proposed and with McKinsey’s ongoing assistance, Purdue recommended ‘Project Turbocharge,’ a marketing and overall business strategy, to increase opioid sales by hundreds of millions of dollars annually. Five years after the 2007 guilty plea, OxyContin sales tripled.”
Marcus said the Sackler family, which owns Purdue Pharma, became concerned their company would be dismantled as a result of the legal action, “thus they sought McKinsey’s assistance to increase the profits, so they could either pull cash out of the company without the risk of undercapitalization, or put Purdue in the position to be a merger target and sell the business.”
In February, McKinsey agreed to pay nearly $600 million to settle allegations by most states and some territories, with separate deals worked out with Washington State and West Virginia.
“This settlement purports to release any and all claims that could be brought against McKinsey as a result of the OxyContin-related conduct,” Marcus said. That would leave out “cities, counties and tribal areas.”
So the consortium, and by extension Marcus & Mack, recommended filing against McKinsey.
“There is no guarantee in this,” Marcus said.
But Budash said the county should not act by default.
“We want a seat at that table,” the county solicitor said, before the commissioners approved the second motion.