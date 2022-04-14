For now, while COVID-19 cases reportedly have risen to “substantial” levels in 14 counties including Allegheny, and Philadelphia is reinstating an indoor mask mandate, Indiana County remains in the “moderate” category according to the federal Centers for Disease Control guidance community transmission.
Meanwhile, as has been the case for several weeks, Indiana County remains in the “low” category according to the CDC guidance for indoor masking, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman told the county commissioners at their meeting Wednesday morning.
Stutzman said Indiana County continued to improve on several levels, including a decreasing number of in-house patients that prompted Indiana Regional Medical Center to discontinue its COVID patient census.
However, two additional deaths were reported in Indiana County by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for the period from April 3 to April 10. Stutzman said the total COVID deaths in Indiana County now has reached 354.
And Indiana Borough’s Wastewater Treatment Plant reported an increasing presence of COVID in its samples.
Also, Stutzman said, Indiana County continues to have the lowest percentage of population fully vaccinated among counties in this region, at 47.7 percent, compared to 51.2 percent in Jefferson, 52.2 percent in Clearfield, 58.8 percent in Cambria, 60.3 percent in Westmoreland and 62.9 percent in Armstrong.
Statewide, Stutzman said, quoting the CDC, 71.8 percent of all over five years of age are fully vaccinated.
“Everyone should still seek out a vaccination,” Stutzman said.
No active COVID cases were reported among staff or inmates at the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove, and one new positive case was reported at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where 201 cases have been reported in the spring semester, but 200 reported as having recovered.
The ICEMA director quoted state Department of Health figures showing 379 flu cases confirmed to date in Indiana County, 327 of Type A, 52 of Type B. He said there have been confirmed cases of the flu in all 67 counties, with the statewide death rate now at 51, including one pediatric death, so far in a season now in its 14th week.
The board of commissioners tackled a long agenda Wednesday, including multiple items from the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development.
One involved a $30,000 CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) Revolving Loan Fund Loan to Ambitious Fun LLC, doing business as The Artists’ Hand Gallery in downtown Indiana. The loan is to be used as working capital to pay for critical operating expenses such as payroll, utilities, and inventory to alleviate economic injury caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The interest rate is zero, no payment is due for the first 12 months, then payment of the principal over the following 60 months. ICOPD said the borrower will retain seven full-time-equivalent employees as a result of the funds.
ICOPD said $34,000 remains in the CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund, compared to what was described as “quite a bit” of money in the office’s traditional Revolving Loan Fund.
A $115,000 loan was granted there to Nick’s Bullseye Firearms Inc. and NM Investment Properties LLC to purchase the commercial building they currently are leasing.
Angela Campisano, deputy director for economic development at ICOPD, said the interest is fixed at 2.5 percent for 180 months, and the RLF funds will be leveraged by funds from the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission’s Appalachian Regional Commission loan program and owner contribution.
Campisano said Nick’s Bullseye will retain four full-time employees and create three more positions as a result of those funds.
The board of county commissioners will conduct the first of a series of open forums today from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the S&T Bank Arena in the White Township Recreation Complex. ICOPD Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. will provide an update on broadband funding, while the board will entertain suggestions about how the county should use $16,330,195 in American Rescue Fund Act money.
Tonight’s forum will be both in-person and online, with instructions available on the county’s website.
The next forum will be Monday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Armagh & East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company hall and also will be both online and in-person.
However, the third forum, on April 27 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marion Center Community Hall, will be in-person only, as online service is not available.
Also Wednesday, county Chief Clerk Robin Maryai said there is still need for a Judge of Election in Blairsville Ward 2.
Training is provided. Any registered voter in Blairsville interested in the position can call Maryai at (724) 465-3805.