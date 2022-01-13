Indiana County Community Action Program could see a financial boost for a new food warehouse through a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The Indiana County Office of Planning and Development secured a resolution on Wednesday from the board of commissioners to apply to the Appalachian Regional Commission for a $250,000 area development grant, to be administered through the Department of Community & Economic Development as the basic agency to support development of a new ICCAP food bank warehouse at 2131 Shelly Drive, White Township.
Commissioners Robin Gorman and Sherene Hess gave approval, and Chairman R. Michael Keith was absent.
ICOPD Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. said the ARC funding requires a dollar-for-dollar match, and it is proposed to leverage $250,000 from the county’s 2021 Community Development Block Grant Entitlement funds.
It is the latest boost sought for a permanent, 18,000-square-foot facility that would replace an existing 4,500-square-foot facility along South Sixth Street. In November, DCED provided $146,250 in Special Priorities Program tax credit assistance for the ICCAP project.
As the local agency described it when DCED announced those tax credits, “ICCAP is not only the lead designated food provider in the county, but we are also the hub. All food comes to our warehouse and then our partners pick it up there. Without ICCAP, the food supply would be limited; partners would have to pay retailers for their food purchases which most of them could not afford.”
As reported Wednesday by Stauffer, “due to the pandemic and other economic issues, the demand for food has dramatically increased. ICCAP has 17 conveniently located food pantries throughout Indiana County that operate on a monthly basis for households or individuals that are in need of food. ICCAP offers specific food programs tailored for seniors (and) students and offers nutritional programs.”
In other ICOPD-related business Wednesday, Teresa L. Bachy, ICOPD’s deputy director for fiscal and administration matters, told the board an extension of the maturity date for a $150,000 Infrastructure Revolving Loan Fund until Jan. 21, 2023, would provide financing for engineering, design and permitting required to deliver two priority economic development initiatives.
“The (Indiana County Development Corporation) utilized the IRLF loan for eligible project costs ... specifically at the Windy Ridge Business & Technology Park, White Township, and the 119 Business Park/Joseph Land Development, Center Township,” Bachy said.
The IRLF was established in 2002 with funding secured by then-state Sen. Don White, R-Indiana, through the state Department of Community and Economic Development, to finance up-front engineering and design services necessary for infrastructure projects and community facilities, the ICOPD deputy director said.
In turn, the money was meant to leverage funding through the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, Bachy said.
The maturity date for the IRLF loan has been extended before, including actions on Aug. 24. 2016, and Feb. 28, 2018.
Finally, ICOPD, Central Indiana County Water Authority and Bankson Engineers Inc. requested and received board approval for a $416,110 contract with Mortimer’s Excavating Inc. of Pulaski, Lawrence County, for the installation of approximately 5,200 linear feet of 8-inch PVC water line along Metz Road from South Sixth Street to the intersection with Ferguson Road in White Township.
ICOPD Deputy Director for Community Development & Housing David Morrow said 12 proposals were submitted, with Mortimer’s offering the low bid and the highest bid being $628,679.40. Morrow said the project is being funded with 2020 CDBG Entitlement and Competitive funds.