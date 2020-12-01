Unemployment continued to drop in Indiana County, also known as the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area, according to seasonally adjusted October figures released today by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
DLI said the rate was 6.9 percent in October, down 0.8 percentage points from September and 2.8 percentage points from August.
Compared to October 2019, the jobless rate was still up 1.4 percentage points from a seasonally adjusted 5.5 percent in Indiana County.
The local rate also has fallen below the statewide unemployment rate, which was 7.3 percent for October, while it is equal to the national rate, which fell 1.0 percentage point from September to 6.9 percent.
DLI said total nonfarm jobs, which were not seasonally adjusted, increased by 200 in October in the Indiana area to 31,100.
State officials said both the categories of trade, transportation, and utilities, and of education and health services, had gains of 200 jobs over September, while all remaining published supersectors were essentially unchanged.
In nearby areas, unemployment stood in October at 6.7 percent in Jefferson County, 7.1 percent in the DuBois area, 7.2 percent in Pittsburgh and 7.4 percent in Johnstown.