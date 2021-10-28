Indiana County still lags behind neighboring counties in the percentage of eligible residents who have received COVID-19 vaccinations, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman told the county board of commissioners Wednesday.
“As of (Wednesday’s Centers for Disease Control) data we are still at 48.2 percent,” Stutzman said. “With the many changes that are coming, that number is going to drop as opposed to increasing when we’re allowed to start (vaccinating those ages) 5 and older.”
“Have you heard when it will be opened up to the next group of people?” Board Chairman R. Michael Keith asked.
“I have not but I have it on pretty good, reliable evidence that if you make an appointment you are not going to be turned away,” Stutzman said.
Keith went on to ask if there were details about how shots would be administered to those 5-11 years of age.
“According to the last briefing we received from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, they’re going to continue delivering vaccines in the same format that we had for adults, so they’re looking at using these clinics like IRMC to provide, but also the local pharmacies and doctor’s offices to distribute those shots to those individuals 5 and older,” Stutzman said.
It is not for a lack of opportunity.
“(Indiana Regional Medical Center) is continuing weekly vaccination clinics at (the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex) on Tuesdays,” Stutzman told the commissioners. “They prefer appointments but they’re not required.”
As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and posted on the IRMC website, there are 36,122 who have received at least one shot, with 3,055 being partially covered and 33,067 fully covered. Also, IRMC posted, there have been 4,208 recipients of booster shots, a number included in the overall 36,122 figure.
“The majority of those (4,028) individuals (getting booster shots) are over the age of 65,” Stutzman said.
He said the county is behind adjacent counties by as much as 12 percent and among the 67 counties Indiana is 12th from the bottom. Still, he also reported according to the CDC, all 67 counties are experiencing a high rate of community transmission.
As for those 65 and older, he said the vaccination figure remains at 70 percent.
Meanwhile, Stutzman said, “deaths increased by 44.44 percent in the past seven days. The county’s total COVID-related deaths as of (Tuesday) stands at 224.”
That in turn is a far cry from the total of 12 deaths reported one year ago.
It wasn’t all bad news. He said there was a 3.37 percent decrease in intensive care unit admissions.
“The positive and pending COVID cases have flatlined,” Stutzman told the commissioners.
“Over the past three weeks we’re seeing on average 30 cases per day. That hasn’t fluctuated much during that period.”
Still, he continued, “we’re not seeing any return from this latest peak to the numbers we saw back in June and July (when) we were only averaging about two to six cases per day on average.”
Testing also has declined over the past several weeks.
“It dropped from about 120 tests a day to where this past week we dropped to 77 tests per day countywide,” Stutzman said. “CDC (is) reporting in their seven-day matrix a 10 percent increase in positive cases (and) a 47 percent increase in hospital admissions for Indiana County residents.”
Stutzman concluded his report with this advice: “Take advantage of the vaccinations, seek out the advice of your primary care physician for guidance on vaccinations, treatments and precautions related to COVID.”
COVID continues to affect other policies in Indiana County.
The commissioners voted to amend a contract between the county Department of Human Services and the auditing firm Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC that would extend the ERAP I (Emergency Rental Assistance Program I) until the end of September 2022.
DHS Assistant Director Maureen Pounds said it will extend what the firm may get for its work from a maximum of $20,000 to a maximum of $35,000. She also said the firm has spent $14,750 so far.
Under the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, Pennsylvania received approximately $569 million to administer assistance to renters, landlords and utility providers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic insecurity.
As Pounds explained, under the American Rescue Plan Act ERAP I was extended from Dec. 31 of this year. There also is a separate ERAP II, covering a three-year period, for which a cooperation agreement was approved between the Indiana County Community Action Program and the county Department of Human Services last month.
At the request of the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, the commissioners authorized filing an application with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for a competitive Community Development Block Grant-CV of up to $1 million to extend broadband services to eligible low- and moderate-income areas of the county.
“The extension of broadband services to underserved areas of the county meets the guidelines of the CDBG-CV funds as it pertains to coronavirus response, preparation and prevention,” ICOPD Assistant Director LuAnn Zak said.
The county has until Nov. 12 to submit the application.
A proclamation marking Red Ribbon Week, which began Saturday and continues through Halloween, noted that the CDC “has identified smokers as high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19.” As Commissioner Sherene Hess read in a portion of the proclamation, county drug and alcohol prevention providers are working with Tobacco Free Adagio Health “to present a unified and visible commitment toward the creation of a drug- and nicotine-free America.”
As Commissioner Robin Gorman read in her portion of that proclamation, “citizens of Indiana County are encouraged to join these efforts and unite to take a visible stand against drugs and nicotine by wearing a red ribbon and committing to quit or refusing to start using tobacco products.”