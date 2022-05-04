Commonwealth Court has postponed a hearing on whether to delay the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative process pending further litigation, a staffer in the office of state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said Monday.
The hearing was scheduled for Monday. Instead, according to Pittman’s staff, the matter will go to a status conference on Thursday.
Under RGGI, utilities must pay a fee for every ton of carbon dioxide or greenhouse gas they emit.
Pittman, a RGGI opponent, has said he will “continue to support every legislative and legal option available to end this charade and am confident (Gov. Tom Wolf’s) successor will see how misguided the effort to join RGGI really is.”
Meanwhile, comments favorable to Pennsylvania joining the multi-state carbon dioxide budget trading program continue from such groups as Solar United Neighbors.
In 2019, SUN partnered with the Indiana County Sustainable Economic Development Task Force to run the Indiana County Solar Co-op, which was touted by SUN as its most successful solar co-op in the state.
In a statement last week, SUN quoted a local official who testified in favor of RGGI before the state’s Environmental Quality Board.
“The coal industry is being honest with us: The local coal jobs will be gone by the end of the decade with or without RGGI,” said Indiana Borough Councilman Dr. Jonathan Warnock. “These jobs continue to disappear due to market trends, and they won’t be coming back.”
He said proceeds from RGGI’s carbon trading auctions can help Indiana County restore those jobs by funding training and jobs programs for present and former workers from the energy industry.
“The money can generate jobs by funding infrastructure repair and upgrades,” said Warnock, who also is on the geology faculty at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. “With RGGI, we have the tools and the money to keep Indiana County from being left behind.”