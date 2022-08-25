As usual, it’s a mixed bag of information Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman had to offer about the coronavirus or COVID-19 to the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
“(Centers for Disease Control) community levels were increased (for Indiana County) to a medium rating,” Stutzman said, during one of several presentations he made to the board Wednesday.
CDC also reported a “high” transmission rate across the state, the ICEMA director said, but locally “the numbers of extremely ill patients do not appear to be increasing.”
Stutzman’s COVID-19 report was one of several items before the board with respect to the coronavirus issue, including contracts utilizing a $100,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Rural Health Program to advertise COVID-19 vaccinations.
County Department of Human Services Director Lisa Spencer said efforts will involve billboards, radio and newspaper advertising, focused on vaccinations for youths.
The board approved a $17,870 contract with Lamar Billboards for a first round of advertising, which may be followed by a second early next year.
“Lamar has 12 billboards that we are going to use to assist us,” Spencer said.
She also cited local ties to those advertising plans, noting that David Karcher, of Lamar’s Pittsburgh office, is an Indiana County resident.
The board also approved a $24,650 contract with Russell Crane’s Crane Outdoor Billboards of Indiana — the only one of 25 companies Spencer contacted that is based in Indiana County.
Separately, Bree Rice will be contracted for $4,450 to design 14 of Crane’s billboards.
“This is strictly an informational campaign,” Spencer said, that also will involve the Indiana Gazette, its Shopper’s Guide, the Gazette’s sibling Blairsville Dispatch, the Punxsutawney Spirit, Renda Broadcasting’s four Indiana County radio stations, and placemats.
As for reasons for the continued concern, Stutzman said the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that the PCR or rate of positive cases was 17.3 percent, “a slight reduction than last week but higher than the last report” he made to the board late last month.
“The numbers of extremely ill cases do not seem to be increasing,” Stutzman said, “even though we are seeing spikes in the mildly ill cases.”
There was no change in the number of COVID-related fatalities, now totaling 372 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, but also the rate of COVID vaccinations “have gone down across the region significantly.”
There also was a 10.39 percent increase in COVID testing, Stutzman said, “which is a good indicator because, of course, most COVID testing is going on at home.”
At Indiana Regional Medical Center, there has been an increase in the overall census, Stutzman said, as well as an increase in cases winding up in the intensive care unit there.
“They had several days where they had over 100 cases,” the emergency management director said.
There were said to be “some minor cases in ICU (but) none of those were reported to be on ventilators.”
Stutzman also reported that the Indiana Borough Wastewater Treatment Plant had a decreasing presence of the virus over past several weeks, and since July 31 there had been no spikes in that level.
Stutzman had other matters for the board, including a series of proposed agreements involving ICEMA:
• A new 20-year agreement between the county and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for sharing the services and facilities for the operation of the county’s individual public safety radio systems, replacing an agreement in effect since May 1, 2002.
“The county’s radio system currently uses tower space at three state radio system sites,” Stutzman said. “The state system is using space on one county site.” There also is “some interoperability” with the state’s PAStarNET and ICORRS systems, and the use of leased land for which the county has agreements at Kinter Hill in Grant Township.
• A $34,180.76 purchase of equipment from Donitini Inc./Johnson & Hicks Marine, as priced by the federal General Services Administration, for upgrading the county’s mobile command post and external camera systems. Stutzman said it saves the county $5,782.33.
“Over the past several years, and most recently on a deployment for the Jimmy Stewart Air Show, the external camera on the Mobile Command post failed,” Stutzman said. “This technology was originally installed (in 2004, and) the camera, controller and accompanying computer system are no longer able to be supported or maintained.”
• Also under GSA contract pricing, the county is acquiring environmental systems monitoring and notification equipment at each of ICEMA’s tower sites and data rooms, to track the effectiveness of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems for temperature and humidity control, as well as the operational status of the county’s stand-by generators.
Stutzman said 16 units are being purchased at $1,194.71 each, for a total of $19,115.36, while an enterprise license also is being purchased for $6,890.
Also, the commissioners approved Stutzman’s request to seek $76,404 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for security enhancement projects at the Indiana County Public Safety Academy, under a reimbursable grant program allowed in the period from Sept. 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2024.