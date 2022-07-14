Indiana County stands out from neighboring counties with a “substantial” rate of “community transmission,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as detailed at Wednesday’s Indiana County Commissioners meeting by county Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman.
“We had sustained a high level for several weeks,” Stutzman told the commissioners, but the latest seven-day metrics from the CDC, for the period ending July 10, showed Indiana had dropped below a “high” rating still found in all other counties in the region around Indiana.
Meanwhile, the emergency management director said, “Indiana and all of our surrounding counties are listed at the ‘low’ rating in the CDC’s ‘COVID-19 Community Level,’” representing “the need for caution to potential exposure to COVID in indoor settings (and) increases in hospitalizations during the period.”
No new deaths had been reported in Indiana County through the July 6 report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, keeping the total number of deaths since the pandemic began more than two years ago at 368.
In a July 7 memo to the commissioners, Stutzman said his agency, County Human Services and the county’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee have been working with the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health at Penn State University on ways to increase the vaccination rate in rural areas of the county.
“Indiana County remains near the bottom of the list of Pennsylvania counties, whose populations are not fully vaccinated,” Stutzman wrote. “Although our booster shot rate is faring much better, this identifies that our areas of concern are in the younger population.”
The Office of Rural Health is providing a $100,000 grant to the county to reach out to rural communities, the emergency management director went on. That breaks down to $95,000 for program costs and $5,000 for administrative costs.
“There are no general fund costs to the county for this project,” Stutzman said, as he asked the commissioners to accept the contract with the Penn State agency for an outreach to rural areas of the county.
Out in those rural areas is Yellow Creek State Park. Commissioner Robin Gorman said the Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering COVID shots on July 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park.
In other business involving the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, the commissioners approved an agreement with MCM Consulting Group for its continued work in updating the County Hazard Mitigation Plan, which is due for a full rewrite next year.
Included in that agreement is acceptance of a federal Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant for $33,750, which will cover 75 percent of the cost, with the county providing the remaining 25 percent or $11,250.
Also, Stutzman forwarded a letter of resignation from Randy Thomas, who had served as Citizens’ Ambulance Service representative and vice chair of the county’s Local Emergency Planning Committee.
He said Citizens’ Ambulance had not forwarded a recommendation to replace Thomas as its representative, but also said Thomas and William Roach, former Power Plant representative on the committee, both indicated their interest in remaining on the committee as “at large” members.
“There is no cap on the number of LEPC members the commissioners may appoint,” Stutzman said, “only a requirement on the designated seats being filled by agency representatives.”
The commissioners accepted Stutzman’s recommendation that Thomas and Roach remain as “at large” LEPC members.
Gorman also reported the “enormous success” of last weekend’s Jimmy Stewart Airshow at the Indiana County/Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township, applauding an effort that was overseen by Nathaniel Arthurs and included 170 volunteers led by Kathy Kitchen.
She also applauded the efforts of the Indiana County Airport Authority and airport Manager Rick Fuellner.
There were further appeals for the county to reject the idea of a Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance.
Ron Riley, also known for his compilations of COVID statistics for The Indiana Gazette, said in the light of recent mass shootings “it is a terrible, terrible idea.”
Resident Lynne Alvine of White Township said the county needs to go in the opposite direction, citing the reputed popularity of such reforms as red flag laws.
And League of Women Voters of Indiana County President Anne Simmons asked that her organization be involved “in any community discussion of public safety issues.”
Board of Commissioners Chairman R. Michael Keith said, “currently, we are still in discussions” about such an ordinance.
Commissioner Sherene Hess reported on the state budget passed last week, saying it included additional money for agricultural and environmental purposes, including conservation districts such as that in Indiana County.
The commissioners also approved a proclamation marking July 17-23 as “Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week,” and also approved:
• New computers to replace six-year-old equipment in the probation department from Dell Computers, for $26,322.76. Keith said it is similar to the recent purchase of new computer equipment for the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office.
• An agreement with Smith Communications to provide Airspring phone service for the court house, jail and Children & Youth Services. County officials said Airspring would be paid a one-time $212 fee and $1,959 a month, to replace Windstream, which was charging $5,600 a month and reportedly was about to increase that rate.
• An agreement with Municipay to provide credit card services at the court house including online readers at a 2.65 percent or $3 service fee for transactions.
• The sale of surplus items, including some firearms from the District Attorney’s office to Melissa Miller for $600, and what was termed “the last election house” in Alverda, for $250 to Matthew Polenik, on whose land the house is located.
• A $8,678 change order from Huckestein Mechanical Services Inc. for replacement of an expansion tank for the boilers at the county jail. The contract was approved through the state COSTARS process.
• Also through COSTARS, the purchase of a Kubota tractor with accessories for the county jail from Walker and Walker for $24,664.10.
• A contract with Thomas R. Harley Architects LLC of Indiana for repurposing the old Victory Energy building, for which Harley was the original architect.