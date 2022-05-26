Indiana County continues to offer a mixed bag of COVID-19 results, county Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman told the board of commissioners Wednesday.
And COVID continues to have its impact on life in the county.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Stutzman said, all of Southwestern Pennsylvania is in the “low” category in the CDC’s guidance for indoor masking.
However, he continued, except for Greene County (listed as “substantial”), the entire region is in the “high” category for community virus transmission.
Stutzman also quoted CDC data that the county had a 7.87 percent decrease in positive COVID cases in seven days ending May 21, but a 23.4 percent increase in COVID hospital admissions.
“In Indiana County, from the Pennsylvania Department of Health website, between May 12 and May 18, there were 117 new COVID positive tests documented,” Stutzman said.
A slight decrease was reported in COVID virus in samples drawn from the Indiana Borough Wastewater Treatment Plant.
There were two more COVID-related deaths in the county, according to the state Department of Health, bringing the total for the pandemic to 358.
The ICEMA director also quoted PADOH figures that listed 565 flu cases to date in the county during the 2021-22 season.
And he said there have been no changes to the bird flu situation, which remains concentrated in southeast-central Pennsylvania.
COVID was mentioned as a challenge in one of the proclamations approved Wednesday, marking May as Correctional Officers Month.
“Correctional personnel frequently work under demanding circumstances and face danger in their daily lives navigating and continuing to work through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Board Chairman R. Michael Keith said.
Also reading from their proclamation, Commissioner Robin Gorman said the Indiana County Jail is committed to “maintain custody, security and control in a safe, efficient and constitutional manner.”
ICJ Warden Samuel R. Buzzinotti thanked the commissioners for recognizing his correctional officers.
With or without COVID, 24/7, 365 days a year, Buzzinotti said, “they do a fantastic job.”
“It literally takes a village,” Deputy Warden Lori Hamilton said. Indiana County Jail also was represented by Deputy Warden Lesley Loveridge and Correctional Officers Justin Clark, Nate Bertino and Sasha Moon.
There were three proclamations approved by Keith and Gorman (Commissioner Sherene Hess was absent).
One was a belated marking of EMS Week, which actually occurred May 15-21.
The other marked May as Foster Care Month.
Keith said approximately 80 children and youth enter into foster care in Indiana County each year, bringing the usual numbers in the program to more than 200, in what he called “one of the more exceptional” foster care programs in the Commonwealth — but still one in need of good foster homes.
“Indiana County is experiencing a shortage of foster parents in every community and is in need of families willing to care for older youth/children with complex behavioral and mental health needs, sibling groups and children whose first language is not English,” Gorman read.
Foster parents Jessica Gallagher and Natalie Przestrzelski joined Indiana County Children & Youth Services Administrator James Yaworski — who also is the county’s chief probation officer — and CYS Foster Coordinator Terri Wells and Citizens’ Advisory Board member Heidi Malin for that proclamation.
Wells said those foster parents have both adopted youngsters and are still open to fostering additional children.
However, Wells said, one would-be foster parent died Tuesday night, leaving a spouse who still wants to continue the process of bringing in a foster child.
Yaworski was hailed for an outstanding job by Deputy Chief Probation Officer James D. Decker, who had a presentation regarding funding for two courts.
“We are requesting approval to accept the grant award from the Administrative Office of the (Pennsylvania) Supreme Court” of $6,700 for the Indiana County Drug Treatment Court and $6,205 for the Indiana County Veterans Treatment Court,” Decker said.
“The Drug Court grant will supplement the county (intellectual property) grant and allow for reimbursement of incentive, (and) pay for training and equipment that elsewise the county and probation department would be liable for,” Decker said.
“The veterans Court award will reimburse the county for technology upgrades and pay for the drug testing of the program while providing (for) the team members to attend training.”
In other business, 2022-23 private provider agreements were approved between CYS and Family Pathway, Pressley Ridge, Alternative Living Solutions, City Mission-Living Stone and Shippenville Project Point of Light Inc.
Indiana Borough Manager Nichole Sipos was chosen to succeed her predecessor in the borough, C. Michael Foote, as a member of the Indiana County Solid Waste Advisory Committee.
And action was tabled on a 2022-23 Highway Safety Education Project grant for Indiana, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion and Jefferson counties.