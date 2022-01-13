Indiana County is dealing with COVID-19 and the flu, officials said at Wednesday’s meeting of the board of commissioners — but one who has monitored the COVID-19 numbers said the county could do better.
“The low rate of (COVID) vaccinations in our younger population ... is a critical situation that needs to be addressed,” said Ron Riley, a retired accountant with 23 years of experience in health care, including 18 as assistant controller at Lee Hospital in Johnstown.
“Indiana County has seen a steady increase in cases for several months,” said Riley, who compiles COVID-19 statistics for The Indiana Gazette. “The record high of 1,662 cases in December 2021 surpassed the previous high of 1,558 in November 2021.”
He also expected another record in January, saying, “the 1,054 cases during the first 11 days of January surpasses the 821 for the entire month of January 2021.”
Riley was citing facts and figures often offered at county commissioners’ meetings by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Operations and Training Coordinator Thomas A. Stutzman, who was at a Region 13 Planning Summit in Westmoreland County on Wednesday.
Commissioner Robin Gorman, who wielded the gavel Wednesday in the absence of Board Chairman R. Michael Keith, offered more specifics as written by Stutzman:
“Indiana County had a positivity (Polymerase Chain Reaction or PCR) rate for the week ending Jan. 7, of 24.5 percent, which is a 7.4 percent increase over the previous week, and a more-than-14-percent increase over the past two weeks,” Gorman said. “The current statewide PCR rate is 34.1 percent, which is a 9.6 percent increase over the previous seven-day period.”
Gorman went on to quote Centers for Disease Control statistics, that Indiana County has had an 87.56 percent increase in positive COVID cases, the largest to date, and a 5.24 percent increase in COVID testing.
However, she went on, there has been no change in COVID admissions to Indiana Regional Medical Center and a 16.67 percent decrease in COVID patients in the intensive care unit.
“Indiana County is among the worst in the state in percentage of population vaccinated,” Riley continued. “Nearly half of the unvaccinated are in the younger age groups.”
Specifically, of approximately 40,000 county residents who are eligible for the shots but as yet unvaccinated, 19,000 are between 5 and 24 years of age, Riley said.
“The (Pennsylvania Department of Health) vaccine reports show no improvement as over 78 percent of our younger population remains unvaccinated,” Riley said.
Gorman said, again quoting the CDC, that 46 percent of all vaccine-eligible persons have received “fully vaccinated” status in Indiana County, up 0.4 percent over the previous week.
However, in neighboring counties, while the change over the past week wasn’t much different from Indiana County, the total percentages all were better: 60.3 in Armstrong, 58 in Westmoreland, 56.3 in Cambria, 50.2 in Clearfield and 49.3 in Jefferson.
Riley urged a major effort to get children and young adults vaccinated in Indiana County.
“We need to challenge everyone — our elected officials, county commissioners, medical facilities, educators, and parents — to make a concentrated effort to increase vaccinations in our younger population,” Riley said.
He also included Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Gazette as entities that should be involved, and conceded there is “vaccination hesitancy” going on.
“There are a lot of concerns across the state about parents giving their children the shots,” Gorman said.
Also addressing the commissioners Wednesday was Anne Simmons, of White Township, who asked the board to establish a task force that would include school superintendents.
Stutzman’s report about COVID-19 as presented by Gorman also focused on influenza.
“A total of 22,792 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases have been reported (in the) season to date,” the county’s report stated. “Confirmed reports were received from all the 67 state counties.”
Locally, “emergency department visits associated with influenza-like illness has increased slightly (from) last week and (is) higher than this same week last year,” the report went on.
According to the state Department of Health website, for the week ending Jan. 8, Indiana County had 133 Type A and 33 Type B flu cases confirmed. Statewide, 24,123 Type A, 2,008 Type B and 12 other types of flu were confirmed, as well as 14 flu fatalities. None have been confirmed in Indiana County.