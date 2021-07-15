There were two sides to the coin, literally, about the COVID-19 pandemic at Wednesday’s meeting of the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
On one side, in a statement provided by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman, no new deaths were reported last week, leaving the toll to date countywide at 179, but an uptick in the number of cases of COVID-19 was reported, from 0.43 cases per day to 0.71 cases.
On the other, the commissioners announced Wednesday the county has received its first installment of American Rescue Plan funding, more than $8.1 million.
Commissioner Robin Gorman said the county will receive a second grant next year, bringing the total coming to the county court house from the federal COVID-19 stimulus package to $16.3 million.
Gorman said that does not count ARP funding for municipalities and school districts, which brings the total amount for all of Indiana County for the next two years to $23 million.
“There will be further discussion (of the $16.3 million) this week,” Gorman said, “reaching out to all boards and authorities.”
It also isn’t the only federal COVID-19 aid brought to the county recently.
Board Chairman R. Michael Keith said more than 40 restaurants and other businesses received portions of more than $952,000 provided by the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program, or CHIRP.
Stutzman could not give his report in person because of an Inter-County Regional Radio System meeting in Lawrence County, so Keith read it.
Quoting the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Keith read, “Indiana County had a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) rate for the week ending July 9 or 0.4 percent,” an increase from 0.0 percent the previous week.
“The current statewide average is at 1.2 percent, which is an increase from the previous week’s 1.1 percent,” Stutzman’s report continued. “Indiana County remains in the low category.”
“Low” is good news regarding positive COVID-19 cases, but the county also remains “low” when it comes to vaccinations.
“Vaccinations, as reported (Wednesday) by (PADOH), countywide have seen minimal increases,” Keith said, quoting Stutzman’s report. “Fully vaccinated residents, over the age of 10, in Indiana County continue to remain below our neighboring counties by 5 to 14 percent.”
Indiana County’s rate of full vaccination is 37.7 percent, while it is 42 percent in Clearfield, 42.4 percent in Jefferson, 46.2 percent in Cambria, 49.1 percent in Westmoreland and 51 percent in Armstrong.
Statewide, not including Philadelphia County, the Indiana County emergency manager wrote, “the percentage of the population over 18 years of age, who are fully vaccinated, remains at 61.3 percent.”
COVID-19 also is a factor in the commissioners’ decision to file a petition with Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to postpone the upcoming 2021 tax sale from Sept. 20 of this year until Sept. 19, 2022.
“This petition is being filed due to a number of issues that have come up from COVID-19 and personal service not being completed by the (United States Postal Service) according to the Pennsylvania Real Estate Tax Sale Law,” county Chief Assessor Frank Sisko said.
It and all other actions before the board Wednesday received unanimous votes, with Keith and Gorman in the board chamber at the Indiana County Court House and Commissioner Sherene Hess tied in along with others listening on a Zoom link.