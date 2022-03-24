Overall, the news is better on the COVID-19 front this week, according to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman.
In the seven-day period ending Saturday, there was a 51.39 percent decrease in positive COVID cases; a 31.4 percent decrease in COVID hospital admissions, a 16.36 percent decrease in COVID testing and a one percent decrease in patients with COVID in the intensive care unit.
Stutzman said more home kits are being made available to test for COVID, with distribution scheduled today from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the state health center at 72 North Second St., Indiana.
There was a daily average of 7.71 cases of COVID over the week ending March 19 in Indiana County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a decrease of 0.29 cases per day.
The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections reported no active COVID cases among the 900 inmates, and four active COVID cases among staff, at the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove.
And Indiana Borough reported no change in the presence of COVID in samples from its Wastewater Treatment Plant.
On the other hand, Stutzman said, “there have been three additional COVID-related deaths reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health between March 15 and March 21. The total COVID deaths in Indiana County is now 351.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated Indiana County in the “low” category for masking, but according to the CDC’s original levels for community transmission, Indiana, Armstrong, Cambria and Westmoreland and 44 other Pennsylvania counties all are in the “moderate” category while Jefferson and Clearfield counties are in the “substantial” category.
The CDC’s report of percentages of those “fully vaccinated” hasn’t changed much in area counties, with no change from 47.5 percent in Indiana County or 51 percent in Jefferson County, and only 0.1 percent increases to 52 percent in Clearfield County, 58.6 percent in Cambria County, 60 percent in Westmoreland County and 62.6 percent in Armstrong.
In his analysis, retired accountant Ron Riley, whose COVID counting is reported daily in The Indiana Gazette, said only nine persons ages 5 to 19 were vaccinated in the county in the past four weeks.
As for the flu, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 290 confirmed cases to date in Indiana County, with 240 Type A and 50 Type B, through the tenth week of the flu season.
Elsewhere, Stutzman said, “seasonal influenza activity in Pennsylvania and the United States is moderate and activity has increased slightly during the past five weeks.”
Among the changes resulting from the COVID pandemic was establishment of low-interest loans from the county’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund.
The commissioners approved four such loans, all at zero interest for the term of the loan, with no payment for the first 12 months, then 60 months to pay the principal. As reported by Angela Campisano, deputy director for economic development at the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development:
• Luke’s Landscaping & Tree Service Company of Homer City is getting $50,000 to be used as working capital.
Campisano said the borrower will retain eight employees and create six full-time equivalent employee positions.
• Lisa Ann Hunter doing business as Evolutions Salon in Indiana is getting $50,000 to be used as working capital to pay critical operating expenses such as payroll, utilities and inventory to alleviate economic injury caused by the pandemic. She will retain 5.5 full-time equivalent employees.
• Hewitt Outdoor Company of Indiana is getting $16,000, also to pay critical operating expenses such as payroll, utilities and inventory to alleviate economic injury caused by the pandemic. Hewitt will create one full-time equivalent position.
• Poseidon Waterproofing LLC of White Township is getting $50,000, also for critical operating expenses, as well as to retain 24 and create four full-time equivalent positions.
Campisano said some $64,000 remains in the Revolving Loan Fund, with one application in the works and a requirement that all the Revolving Loan Fund be spent by June 3.