COVID-19 and the flu were among issues raised in reports at Wednesday’s meeting of the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman said four more COVID-related deaths were reported from the county to the Pennsylvania Department of Health between Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, bringing the total during the pandemic to 328.
In the week ending Monday, Stutzman said, Indiana County has had a 45.17 percent decrease in positive COVID-19 cases, a 16.67 percent decrease in COVID testing, a 22.73 percent decrease in COVID hospital admissions, but a 7.14 percent increase in COVID patients being admitted to intensive care.
“As of (Wednesday) morning, (Indiana Regional Medical Center) reported they had 88 patients in census, (with) 25 in COVID isolation, 24 have tested positive, 14 of these were fully vaccinated,” the ICEMA director said. “They have six patients in ICU, two are COVID positive, one is fully vaccinated.”
Stutzman said none the COVID patients in ICU are on ventilators. He added that, in the 24 hours preceding Wednesday’s commissioners’ meeting, the emergency department at IRMC treated 80 patients, 35 of whom were tested for COVID.
“Based on the daily updates from the Pennsylvania Department of Health website, on reported positive/pending COVID cases, for the week ending Feb. 5, Indiana County had a daily average of 61.71 cases per day,” Stutzman said. “This is a decrease of 86.86 cases per day over the (previous) week’s daily case numbers.”
Other trends appear to be headed downward as well.
According to the Pennsylvania DOH COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard, Stutzman said, Indiana County had a PCR (positive test) rate of 23.8 percent for the week ending Feb. 4.
That’s a 6.5 percent decrease over the previous week, the ICEMA director said, and the second week where the county has shown a decrease in that category.
He also said the current statewide PCR rate is at 18.4 percent, which is a seven percent decrease over the previous seven-day period, but the federal Centers for Disease Control still shows Pennsylvania in the “high” level of community transmission of COVID, for the period from Jan. 28 through Feb. 3.
During public comments, retired accountant Ron Riley, whose COVID counting is reported daily in The Indiana Gazette, said the vaccination rate is still very low and still among the worst in the state.
For those 5 years of age and older, as reported by Stutzman, 69.9 percent of all Pennsylvanians are vaccinated, but only 46.9 percent in Indiana County.
In neighboring counties, the percentage is now 50.2 in Jefferson, 51.2 in Clearfield, 57.7 in Cambria, 59.1 in Westmoreland and 61.6 in Armstrong.
Riley said nothing has happened as far as his challenge goes to elected officials, medical facilities, educators and parents to increase vaccinations in the county’s younger population.
Commissioner Robin Gorman reflected on comments two weeks ago by county Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Randy Degenkolb, whose daughter, a pharmacist, will not have her children vaccinated.
“It comes down to parents making these choices,” Gorman said.
As for the argument made in some quarters that children aren’t getting sick from COVID, Riley said, “they still can transmit it.”
He urged county officials, school officials and IRMC to “put your heads together” on getting more people vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Stutzman said, there have been 200 cases of the flu to date in Indiana County during this year’s accounting, which began in the fall.
That includes 152 Type A cases and 48 Type B cases. Type A is the more severe and is common among some animals as well as humans, while Type B is common only in humans, according to the CDC.
Across Pennsylvania, 27 confirmed influenza-associated deaths have been reported during the current flu season.
Another matter brought up in public comment was the commissioners’ proclamation late last month of Black History Month.
Indiana County NAACP President Dr. Carolyn Princes lauded the commissioners for issuing that proclamation, but expressed concern about “racial issues” in the county’s school systems.
“We don’t have people of color working in our school systems,” Princes said. She also wondered what the county commissioners would do regarding diversity in other areas.
“It is an important consideration,” Commissioner Sherene Hess said, “and we can talk to (county) human resources about it.”
Gorman called it a very sensitive issue that has to be discussed from multiple sides.