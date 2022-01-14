Indiana Area School District is reverting to remote instruction today for students at Horace Mann Elementary School along South Fifth Street in Indiana Borough.
“Horace Mann Elementary School has reached a 6 percent infectious rate of the total number of staff and students,” IASD Superintendent Michael Vuckovich said in a letter posted Thursday on the district website.
“As a result, after consultation with the (Pennsylvania Department of Health), Horace Mann will have a remote instruction day,” Vuckovich wrote. “This one-day closure will allow the District to include Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as part of our mitigation efforts and maximizing the effectiveness of the one-day (Friday) closure.”
Based on a “strong recommendation” from DOH and the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Vuckovich said there are two scenarios that would prohibit the district keeping schools open and result in a short-term closure.
“Either a building reaches the 5 percent infection rate of the building population or we reach a point where we do not have enough staff to facilitate in-person learning,” the superintendent continued. “Unless and until either of those circumstances comes to pass, we will do our best to remain open while also being diligent about preparing for a sudden change in plans.”
Elsewhere in the district, Vuckovich said, Ben Franklin Elementary School’s population will be required to wear masks today and Tuesday “as they have reached the ‘substantial’ category as listed in our Health and Safety Plan.”
Monday, which also is the federal holiday set aside to mark the birthday of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is regarded as an “Act 80 Day” in the Indiana Area district and all schools are closed.