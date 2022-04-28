A $1.23 million boost to the Indiana County economy has come to an end, amid a pandemic that still is having its ups and downs.
“There is a slow climb again,” in COVID-19 rates in Indiana County, county Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman told the county Board of Commissioners Wednesday morning.
“Based on the daily update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health website, on reported positive/pending COVID cases, for the week ending April 23, Indiana County had a daily average of 6.29 cases per day,” Stutzman said. “This is an average increase of 3.29 cases per day over last week.”
Meanwhile, there is economic news on two fronts, one involving tourism, the other involving a now-exhausted $1.23 million CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) Revolving Loan Fund.
Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Deputy Director Angela Campisano said the last of that money was dispersed, with a $34,000 loan to an Indiana Borough janitorial business.
The county had until the end of June to disperse those funds.
“It has been nothing short of a tremendous effort on her part,” ICOPD Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. said of Campisano’s efforts over the past 22 months on behalf of local businesses in need, “working diligently with these companies to make sure of their eligibility and the criteria of the funds.”
The loan is meant to help Pro-Com Cleaning Service LLC help retain eight jobs, and to be used as working capital to pay for critical operating expenses such as payroll, utilities and inventory to alleviate economic injury caused by the pandemic.
“Pro-Com was established in 2016 and specializes in commercial cleaning services,” such as janitorial, university suite/dorm, apartment/rental, Construction company final and mobile office daily/weekly cleaning,” Campisano said.
As usual, the interest rate for such loans has been zero percent, with no payment required for the first 12 months and then payments of the principal over the following 60 months.
“We are seeing the light at the end, but there are still challenges out there, Stauffer said.
The money repaid from those loans will go back to boost the county economy.
“As these dollars are repaid, the county will add this to our revolving fund portfolio,” the ICOPD director said. “These dollars will be recycled through the economy.”
Stauffer recalled other help given to local businesses, including $940,000 in COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Relief Program or CHIRP funds for 40 businesses, among nearly 6,000 across the state receiving in total $145 million in aid provided through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
Back on the health front, the county EMA director said Indiana Regional Medical Center has had no significant increase in COVID cases since April 18. The hospital has discontinued daily reports on the disease, but have reported spikes in the patient census and COVID cases as it experiences them.
On one hand, there has been one additional COVID-related death in Indiana County, according to the state Department of Health, between April 18 and April 24, Stutzman said, bringing the county’s total during the pandemic to 355 deaths.
On the other, Stutzman said, “Indiana Borough’s Regional Waste Water Report for the period ending April 23 shows a decreasing presence of COVID in its samples.”
Usually, those reports have shown parallels to the COVID-19 counts provided by the state Department of Health and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Stutzman also noted Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s report of six new COVID-positive cases between April 15 and April 21, and the state Department of Corrections report of no active COVID cases among staff or inmates at the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove in White Township.
The flu remains a problem, with 98 confirmed cases in the past two weeks in the county, bringing the total for 15 weeks of the flu season to 477, most of them in Type A.
“Seasonal influenza activity in Pennsylvania and the United States is moderate and activity has decreased slightly from activity during week 14,” Stutzman said.
Seasonal activity of another sort is getting another boost this week, as the Indiana County Tourist Bureau commemorates the 39th annual National Travel & Tourism Week, happening May 1-7.
“A robust travel industry provides significant economic benefits for the nation, generating more than $2.6 trillion in economic output prior to the pandemic, with $1.2 trillion spent directly by travelers in the U.S.,” Commissioners Board Chairman R. Michael Keith said, as he and his colleagues read a proclamation.
“The rebound of travel will drive the rebuilding of the U.S. economy and American workforce since, prior to the pandemic, 60 percent of leisure and hospitality employment was small business,”Commissioner Sherene Hess said.
“Promoting Indiana County as a destination for visitors is more important than ever as those of us in the travel and tourism industry recover from steep losses,” Commissioner Robin Gorman said.
“The future of travel is welcoming visitors from across the country back to our community.”
A regional promotion will help mark Travel & Tourism Week. ICTB is partnering with other Western Pennsylvania Destination Marketing Organizations or DMOs to encourage residents and visitors alike to learn more about the region in which they live.
ICTB Executive Director Laura Herrington said each DMO exchanged seven $100 prize packages from their county with the other DMOs, for a contest that locally involves local businesses, attractions and organizations.
“Ideally, they’ll bring friends and family with them and hopefully plan some return visits,” Herrington said.
Complete contest details can be found at www.VisitIndianaCountyPA.org, at the ICTB page on Facebook, or at the bureau’s office in the Indiana Mall. The local bureau is working with DMOs from Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango counties, the city of Erie, and Go Laurel Highlands in Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties.