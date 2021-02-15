Ta’Khia Green worked Saturday at the drive-through COVID-19 testing center in the parking lot of the Indiana Mall. The testing program is offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Wednesday. Testing is free, and those who have insurance are asked to bring cards for their health care plan to cover.
Latest News
- Support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Trump acquittal
- Average new U.S. virus cases below 100K for 1st time in months
- DEAR ABBY: Wife resists man's efforts to improve her lifestyle
- Virus may never go away but could change into mild annoyance
- POLICE LOG
- Busy pattern of winter storm systems expected
- County borrows $2.3M to cover tax payments
- ACCIDENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- Former judge faces DUI count
- 2 dead after wrong-way crash on New York State highway
- New Popeye's restaurant gets approval
- Car dealer sentenced for defrauding S&T Bank
- County names new CYS head
- Haylee A. Jackson
- Voodoo Brewery brings 'quirky' charm to rehabbed college pub
- Late Deaths
- Music festival set to benefit HC fire department
- Susan M. Smeltzer
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
things to do
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 17
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.