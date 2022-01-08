A motorist was trapped in an overturned sport utility vehicle Friday morning along Five Points Road in Washington Township, Indiana County.
It was one of at least two crashes reported in the area in the wake of the season’s first significant snowfall, which started after dusk Thursday and continued into early Friday, leaving up to 5 inches in area counties.
In Washington Township, two people were in the SUV when it overturned into a frozen creek shortly before 10 a.m., in the vicinity of Brewer and Creek roads.
One managed to get out but firefighters from Creekside and Plumville District companies needed special equipment to cut open the roof of the vehicle and get the other out.
After that, Creekside Fire Chief Cody Hitchings said, Citizens’ Ambulance took that occupant to Indiana Regional Medical Center.
“It’s been over a year since we had to cut someone out of a car,” Hitchings said.
Another crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday along Route 22 in Westmoreland County. Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department to assist.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh received a report of five inches of snow shortly before 9 a.m. Friday east-southeast of New Florence in Westmoreland County. What NWS termed a trained spotter in the Brush Valley area recorded 3.5 inches of snow shortly after 8:30 a.m.
Two miles west of Pikes Peak in Cherryhill Township, 3.2 inches were recorded shortly before 7 a.m.
Indiana Borough reported 3 inches, while an observation post a mile north of Bryan Hill Manor measured 2.6 inches and a site 2 miles east-southeast of Chevy Chase Heights recorded 2.5 inches.
From other area counties, measurements included 2.5 inches outside Saltsburg in Loyalhanna Township, 2.2 inches in Spring Church, two inches three miles east of North Washington, 1.7 inches three miles north-northwest of Shelocta, 1.2 inches four miles northwest of Dayton and 1.2 inches a mile northeast of Punxsutawney.
Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is bracing for possible frozen precipitation and icy roadway conditions in many areas this weekend.
“We are prepared and will work before and throughout the storm,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.
“Any icing presents a challenge because rain will wash away some material, and ice is less visible to motorists than snow.”
If conditions warrant temporary speed-limit reductions or vehicle restrictions, they will be communicated via variable message boards, or the 511PA traveler information website and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for personalized alerts on the website.
PennDOT is advising drivers to prepare or restock emergency kits with items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cellphone charger and a small snow shovel.
The state transportation agency said motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication and pet supplies.
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency also advised that ice can cause trees to fall on power lines, causing power outages that can last for an extended period of time.
PEMA urged the public, if power is lost, not to use gas-fired appliances to heat their homes, such as a stove or gas grill, saying it could cause a buildup of potentially fatal carbon monoxide.