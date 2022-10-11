Pa. Department of Environmental Protection

A site at the headwaters of a Crooked Creek tributary will benefit from funding awarded last week by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

“Reducing current and future nonpoint source pollution is critical to restoring the health of the water ecosystems Pennsylvanians depend on,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh, in announcing $3 million in grant funding to local governments and organizations, including $322,920 for the Indiana County Conservation District.

