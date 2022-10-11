A site at the headwaters of a Crooked Creek tributary will benefit from funding awarded last week by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
“Reducing current and future nonpoint source pollution is critical to restoring the health of the water ecosystems Pennsylvanians depend on,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh, in announcing $3 million in grant funding to local governments and organizations, including $322,920 for the Indiana County Conservation District.
ICCD will get that grant to design and construct an animal heavy use area and manure storage facility at a farm in East Mahoning Township at the headwaters of South Branch Plum Creek.
According to a watershed implementation plan for Crooked Creek, South Branch Plum Creek, the largest tributary to Crooked Creek, is presently polluted throughout most of the watershed and experiencing a reduction in aquatic life.
The plan goes on to say that “streams within were identified in Pennsylvania’s 2006 Integrated Water Quality Monitoring and Assessment Report as being impaired by siltation resulting primarily from agriculture.”
Despite its impaired status, the plan goes on, South Branch Plum Creek “is designated as one of the few High Quality Cold Water Fisheries in Indiana County and has been identified as a priority watershed for Growing Greener funding” by DEP.
Ziadeh said planning such as that for South Branch Plum Creek “requires painstaking work based on understanding the impact that activities on land have on our streams and rivers. DEP is pleased to support communities across Pennsylvania who are working to improve their watersheds one stream segment, one land parcel, one best-practice project at a time.”
The Crooked Creek Watershed Association was established in 1981 with the mission to improve the water quality of Crooked Creek and its tributaries, preserve and enhance natural habitats in the watershed, and increase public awareness and education.
Since its inception, CrCWA has worked with numerous partners on abandoned mine drainage treatment, streambank restoration and fish habitat improvement projects.