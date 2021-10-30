SALTSBURG — Voters in this Kiski Valley borough will choose for mayor between an incumbent seeking her first full four-year term and a relative newcomer.
Democratic nominee Karen M. Cumberledge was elected to Saltsburg council in November 2017. In September 2018, she was chosen by her colleagues to replace Mayor Elizabeth K. Rocco, and then was chosen in November 2019 for a two-year term.
“My background is pretty straightforward,” Cumberledge told The Indiana Gazette.
“I was born and grew up in the Saltsburg area. I graduated from Saltsburg High School and went to (Indiana University of Pennsylvania). After I got married my husband (Terry, a member of Saltsburg Council) and I moved to Greensburg and then Ligonier where we lived for over 20 years. We returned to Saltsburg 12 years ago and I can say we have enjoyed every minute of being here.”
Douglas S. Kull, the Republican nominee, came out of Woodland Hills High School near Pittsburgh in 1984 and joined the United States Army the following year.
He settled in Saltsburg toward the end of 20 years in the military.
He and his wife of 36 years have a son and two grandchildren.
“It is a small community, tight-knit and it should stay that way,” he told Saltsburg News editor Abraham Kline in one of a series of Facebook videos Kline did to preview the Saltsburg election. (Kull did not respond to a request for comment from The Indiana Gazette.)
“The best part of doing this job is the people,” Cumberledge said. “The people I work with, the many people I have met and the people I work for, the citizens of Saltsburg. The most interesting aspect is that most of the ideas that people have about government being unresponsive are just not true. Everyone I have met on the county and state level is ready and willing to listen and to help. I think that is why I want to continue. There are great people out there just looking for other people to work with on all the issues. I those people as individuals and as a collective can make good things happen. I want to be part of that.”
Kull believes he can do better.
“We need a change in this community,” Kull said. “The policing is not up to standards. The absentee landlords are not up to standards.”
Kull told Kline he has sought to get involved, in his church council and in such venues as the Saltsburg Farmers’ Market, a venue that had a successful first year.
“We got the Farmers Market off the ground in a big way and we just wrapped up our first Octoberfest celebration this past weekend,” Cumberledge said. “That may not seem like a great accomplishment but these events are really important. They are needed for the entertainment value (most of us could use a lift these days), but they are also really important for local businesses. The events we held have hosted and supported local farmers, craft people, artists, musicians, breweries, wineries and distilleries. All local, all small and extremely important to our town and our region. Helping these small businesses in any way we can keeps my town and all the towns around healthy.”
Both candidates agree about Saltsburg as a great place to live.
“It would be a great place to start a small business,” Cumberledge said. “We have had a good start, I hope the local voters will give me the chance to keep working.”
Kull sees some problems.
“I would like to see the policing get under control here,” Kull told The Saltsburg News. “There’s too many drugs in Saltsburg, which shouldn’t happen in a small community like this.”
While Cumberledge has a Facebook page, Kull does not appear to have a social media presence, but he told Kline that, if elected, he would have open office hours.
“They might not like my answers, but I will be honest with them.”