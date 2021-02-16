Sue Hewitt Dance Studio will hold its annual dance show fundraiser virtually this year on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Dancers with Heart and Sole Show will benefit Cuddles for Kids, which supports families in the community that have been affected by life-changing experiences, by encouraging fun, spreading love and promoting kindness. The remaining funds will go toward the Sue Hewitt Dance Family Fund and the studio's scholarship fund.
This year's show will focus on the high school dancers performing a variety of dance styles. The event showcase several dancers who will be performing their own choreography.
Now in its 15th year, the show has raised more than $84,000.
Tickets can be purchased at www.suehewittdancestudio.com either on the homepage or DwHaS page. Cost is $15 per ticket/access code per household.