ERNEST — State Rep. Austin Davis, D-McKeesport, returned to Indiana County on Friday, this time as part of his campaign as the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor.
“I’m going up to talk about my story, being the son of a union bus driver and a hairdresser, (and) how I spent my career fighting for working class families,” Davis said as he was headed for Blue Spruce Park near Ernest, and a fair conducted by the Indiana County Democratic Committee.
“I know the struggles of communities that have felt left behind,” said Davis, 32, who has represented Mon Valley communities around McKeesport since 2018, when he won a special election to succeed Rep. Marc Gergely, D-White Oak, in the 35th Legislative District.
Davis said the Democratic team has remained consistent about the stance on the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Shapiro stated in an October 2021 campaign walk down Philadelphia Street in Indiana.
“We believe any energy policy should protect jobs, lower consumer prices, create opportunities for our children, and protect our air and water,” Davis said. “We will see if RGGI meets that test.”
Davis pledged that he and Shapiro would bring everyone together to form a plan.
“The Republicans do not have a plan at all, and have not laid out any way that deals with climate change, or protects the jobs of today or fills the jobs of tomorrow,” the Democratic lieutenant governor nominee said.
Davis is one of five candidates now on the fall ballot for the number-two position in state government, taking on fellow state Rep. Carrie DelRosso, R-Oakmont, the Republican nominee; Michael Badges-Canning, of Cherry Valley, Butler County, who carries the Green Party banner; Timothy D. McMaster of York, the Libertarian candidate; and Nicole M. Shultz, of Windsor Township, York County, who represents the new Keystone Party.
“Josh Shapiro and I are going to be champions for rural Pennsylvania,” Davis said. “We want to bring Republicans and Democrats together to deliver real results for the people here in Pennsylvania.”
Shapiro has known Davis for some time, having the McKeesport assemblyman accompany him to Indiana County’s Pine Ridge Park in Burrell Township for a campaign visit on the eve of the 2020 elections, in which Shapiro was seeking re-election as state attorney general and stumping also for then-former Vice President Joseph Biden’s presidential run.
For his part, Davis also campaigned in west-central Pennsylvania during the primary campaign, including a stop in March at ACMH Hospital near Kittanning, where nurses were in the middle of a five-day strike over contract issues.
The nurses’ organization, the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, representing more than 9,000 frontline nurses and healthcare professionals across the commonwealth, endorsed Davis in the May primary.
“We want to make sure we are doing everything as a commonwealth to keep these hospitals open,” Davis said. “Folks need access to quality health care.”
He also wants to expand telemedicine, and pledged efforts to expand broadband in communities across the state that do not have it now, including many areas in Indiana and Armstrong counties.
And he said he supports the legalization of marijuana, saying, “we need to expunge the records for people convicted of non-violent possession of a small amount of marijuana,” and “we need to regulate and tax it appropriately, and we we need to promote and help Pennsylvania workers.”
Medical marijuana has been a boost to his hometown. In a building on the old U.S. Steel National Works millsite that formerly was an EchoStar/Dish Network call center, Pure Penn, later acquired by Trulieve Cannabis Corp., moved in and made it a cultivation and processing facility.
“They are expanding up to 800 jobs,” Davis said of Trulieve in McKeesport. “It is on track to become our largest employer in McKeesport, even ahead of (UPMC McKeesport).”
Davis said he felt he could work with either party in the role of president of the state Senate.
He also believed he could do more with the Board of Pardons, an agency also headed up by the lieutenant governor, but which he said is understaffed.
Davis said he has six staffers in the 35th District, while there are only three staffers working for the Board of Pardons, which he said needed the resources to carry out their mission.
“I believe Pennsylvania should be a place of second chances, where people who serve their time and proven they can be productive members of society can redeem themselves,” Davis said.