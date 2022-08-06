ERNEST — State Rep. Austin Davis, D-McKeesport, returned to Indiana County on Friday, this time as part of his campaign as the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor.

“I’m going up to talk about my story, being the son of a union bus driver and a hairdresser, (and) how I spent my career fighting for working class families,” Davis said as he was headed for Blue Spruce Park near Ernest, and a fair conducted by the Indiana County Democratic Committee.